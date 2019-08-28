Another month has come and gone, but our appetites for tasty cuisine seem to be never ending. “Fiesta Patrias” are just a few short weeks away, so we decided to explore dinner options for Mexico’s upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

It is without a doubt that living on the border provides us an abundance of Mexican restaurants to choose from. You probably visit one at least once a week and we have covered a few throughout our Dishin’ It tenure. However, our visit to Salomé on Main last week was a culinary treat that energized our tired souls and helped us to garner enough muster to make it to Friday.

End capping North Main Street, the concept of Salomé was brought to life by local restaurateurs Jessica and Chef Larry Delgado.

Jessica and Larry literally poured their blood, sweat and tears into opening Salomé on Main. After taking over the old Dizdar Development Building, the Delgados spent many months and weekends with the help of family and friends converting this old Spanish home into their third restaurant on the first floor and offices on the second. Just like many of the dishes at Salomé, this old home has many unexpected, yet quiet surprises, like the tile seen throughout the renovated home that was found during one of those long weekends of preparation. It was buffed, polished and now exposed to say “These are my roots. This is my beauty.”

One can tell that each dish has also been buffed and polished. We dare not say perfected because we can definitely hear Chef Larry’s voice in our heads saying “There will always be room to make it better." You can see the joy and passion that each menu item invokes not just on the Chef alone but within each staff member. It is a joy to see that big smile on your server’s face when they are placing a Sopa de Elote (corn chowder, lump crab, cotija, cilantro, pepitas) in front of you or a bartender giving you tips on what’s the best tequila to pair with your meal (and maybe even your mood).

Our table took a trip to interior Mexico as we were served Ensalada de Melon (cantaloupe, spring lettuce, cilantro, pepitas, guava, vinaigrette), Huaraches Mixtos (3 masa dough oblongs, each topped separately with Octopus, Chicharron en Salsa Verde and Tenderloin). Of course we couldn’t forget about the tacos. Freshly made tortillas topped with smoke beef tongue and salsa was just what the doctor ordered. We’re happy to report that Chef did not hold back on the fiery salsa!

The next leg of our trip included a dish called Cegueza (pre-Hispanic maize mole, organic half chicken, hoja santa, nixtamal tortillas), normally we can’t really divulge this type of information, but we’re pretty sure we scrapped the plate with our tortillas. To top off our plunge into the world of inner Mexico, we closed with a Ladrillo Rojo (red velvet cake with strawberry-guajillo requeson and lime meringue). Our dessert was created by Pastry Chef Lyzette Alanis.

While our check was a bit more above average than what we tend to spend on a Taco Tuesday, we do not regret paying our tab at Salomé on Main! Besides one heck of a fantastic meal, we know that our money is staying in the Valley and in some small way helping to keep this local movement pushing forward. Now with three restaurants under their belt (House. Wine. & Bistro. and SALT-New American Table), the Delgados have now formed the Delgado Collective which provides jobs for more than 200 people. Besides educating and hiring local talent, the Delgados also take pride in using locally sourced products for not just a farm to table experience at any of their restaurants, but to also truly support small businesses across the Rio Grande Valley. And THAT, in our books, is a helluva meal!

Salomé on Main is located at 1409 North Main Street, McAllen, TX 78501. Their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 5:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.; Sunday closed. They have all day Happy Hour on Mondays as well as Tequila Club. For more information you can reach them (956) 267-11520 or follow them on their social media platforms @salomeonmain.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.