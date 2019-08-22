Emerging from Thursday's longer-than-expected meeting with politicians, experts and advocates on how to best respond to the El Paso attack that left 22 dead, Gov. Greg Abbott said the wide-ranging discussion identified several gaps in state laws on background checks, protective orders and illegal gun sales.

There was less consensus, he said, on what to do about military-style assault weapons and potential "red flag" laws that seek to remove guns from people deemed by a court to be a threat to themselves or others.

Abbott stressed that the first meeting of his Texas Safety Commission was intended to identify problems and begin discussing solutions, but that details still need to be worked out.

"We plowed a lot of ground, and we got off to what was certainly a good start," Abbott told reporters after a four-hour, closed-door meeting that was originally scheduled for two hours at his Capitol office.

The governor said he convened the meeting of law enforcement, social media representatives, state political leaders and representatives of both sides of the gun debate to develop ideas on combating the rise of extremist groups, fighting domestic terrorism and keeping guns away from those who should not have them.

The result was a lengthy list of topics that several participants, speaking afterward, said were discussed in depth, openly and with few solutions seemingly off the table.

After a similar meeting set for Aug. 29 in El Paso and an Aug. 30 meeting to launch the newly created Domestic Terrorism Task Force in Austin, the governor's office plans to issue a written action plan for state agencies and the Legislature to tackle.

Wide-ranging ideas

Reading from his handwritten notes, Abbott listed the meeting's highlights:

• Texas needs to do a better job getting ordinary citizens involved in reporting suspicious activity, Abbott said. Ideas included establishing a statewide reporting system similar to dialing 911 and creating regional threat assessment teams to identify and coordinate the law enforcement response to potential dangers.

• Participants identified a gap in state law that allows stranger-to-stranger gun sales without a criminal background check, but potential solutions will require more discussion, Abbott said. "Right now, there is nothing in law that would prevent one stranger from selling a gun to a terrorist. Obviously, that's a danger that needs to be looked into," he said.

• Subjects of a court-issued protective order for domestic violence are prohibited from being armed, but "there's no mechanism in place to ensure that person doesn't have a gun," Abbott said. In addition, reporting protective orders to the authorities can be slow, limiting the effectiveness of pre-purchase background checks.

"There are some open gaps in ... protective orders that we need to focus on filling," Abbott said.

• The meeting also discussed a potential state law to prohibit "straw man" purchases of firearms, such as when a legal buyer obtains a gun for a convicted felon. A similar federal law appears to be rarely enforced, Abbott said.

• Another suggestion was modifying a state law that can be used to fight domestic terrorism to give police and prosecutors more power to go after suspects before they can take action.

Although there was a lot of discussion on what to do about civilian access to military-style weapons, "I think it's fair to say there was no coalescence of any type of solution about where we go with that," Abbott said.

Abbott's office said the meeting was held in private to encourage frank discussion. The Open Meetings Act applies to governmental bodies with decision-making power.



Pro-gun rally

A similar round of meetings held shortly after a 2018 shooting left 10 dead at Santa Fe High School produced an action plan that focused on school safety, but it avoided limits on gun ownership or access. Abbott, a gun rights supporter, is expected to take the same course again.

Even so, activists with Gun Owners of America — which calls itself a no-compromise gun lobby — rallied Thursday morning near the Capitol to warn Abbott and other politicians against limiting access to guns or the right to carry weapons in public.

"We know armed civilians save lives," said Rachel Malone, the organization's Texas director. "The threat is not guns. The threat is not, quote, gun violence. The threat is an evil heart. Any solution that aims to take away more guns from more people is counterproductive."

Stephen Willeford, who shot the gunman who killed 26 people in a Sutherland Springs church in 2017, displayed the AR-15 he used that day — a rifle that he said has been demonized because of its use in mass shootings.

Laws restricting gun ownership, including limits on high-capacity ammunition magazines, will not stop criminals from getting weapons, he said.

"We don't want any more restrictions. It does not stop the bad guys," Willeford told about 50 gun rights activists at the rally.

"Every time something like this happens, politicians tend to go and say, ‘Well, we'll give them something and that will (suffice).’ It never happens. You give them something, they want something else," he said.