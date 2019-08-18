One of history’s great singer-songwriters, Houston native Rodney Crowell, is coming to Lubbock’s historic Cactus Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

Crowell is touring in support of his latest album titled "TEXAS," which was released on Aug. 15. The album is dubbed a "Lone Star-centric album of collaborations."

The album features collaborations with Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Dunn, Billy F. Gibbons, Randy Rogers, Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack, Earle, Ringo Starr and more.

A two-time Grammy winner with five No. 1 hits, Crowell's songwriting excellence has produce chart-topping hits for Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and others.

With his diverse song-writing style, he has also penned songs for Bob Seger, Etta James, The Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and many more.

A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Crowell is also the author of the acclaimed memoir, "Chinaberry Sidewalks," and teamed up with New York Times best-selling author Mary Karr for "Kin:Songs by Mary Karr & Rodney Crowell" in 2012, according to information on the Cactus Theater website.

Crowell was honored with ASCAP’s prestigious Founder’s Award in 2017, and that same year released the album "Close Ties," which spawned another Grammy nomination for “It Ain’t Over Yet” with Rosanne Cash and John Paul White in the category of Best Americana Song. In 2018, he opened his own record label, RC1, and released his Acoustic Classic project, according to the site.

Several of Crowell's No. 1 hits include "It's Such a Small World" (a duet with then-wife Rosanne Cash), "I Couldn't Leave You If I Tried", "She's Crazy for Leaving", "After All This Time", and a cover of Buck Owens' "Above and Beyond (The Call of Love)." All five of these were from his 1988 release, "Diamonds and Dirt."

Lubbock's own Kimmie Rhodes - a longtime friend and cohort of Crowell - will open the show.

Rhodes has recorded and released a total of sixteen solo CDs, written and produced three musicals and published a novella/cookbook, served as an associate producer for a documentary, "They Called Us Outlaws," presented by the Country Music Hall of Fame and produced radio documentary/music programming for her show Radio Dreams, which focused on the history of American roots music and artists.

She has also appeared in multiple films and a theater production, "Is There Life After Lubbock?" Her songs have appeared on multiple television and film soundtracks.

Rhodes appeared on Austin City Limits with Emmylou Harris, Dave Matthews, Patty Griffin, and Buddy & Julie Miller, where she and Emmylou performed their song "Ordinary Heart." She guested on Late Night With David Letterman, performing "West Texas Heaven" at his request, the site states.

Among the artists who have recorded her songs are Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd, Trisha Yearwood, Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, Joe Ely, John Farnham, Waylon Jennings, Peter Frampton, Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris.

Tickets are $35 (plus fees) for floor seats; $30 (plus fees) for balcony seats; and $70 (plus fees) for balcony box seats, which include concessions.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit cactustheater.com or call the theater at (806) 762-3233.