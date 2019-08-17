The opening question at Gov. Greg Abbott's televised town hall Thursday in Tyler came remotely from Jose Reza in El Paso.

"Gov. Abbott, coming on the heels of what happened in El Paso, even though we may have differing opinions on the Second Amendment, we need to find something that works for both sides so that we don't have another person driving 600 miles to a very safe place like El Paso, and gunning down 22 people," Reza said.

Abbott, his voice rising, replied that there was no mystery behind the motive for the Aug. 3 massacre at the El Paso Walmart. "You don't have to wonder because the person who did it, the killer, wrote it in a manifesto. He said in that manifesto that the reason why he made this attack is because of racism, because of hate, because of his desire to eliminate people from the face of the earth."

"We need to get to the root of that," Abbott said, pointing to his creation a day earlier of a task force to combat domestic terrorism. "We need to call this what it is and approach it for what it is and root out racist domestic terrorism, whether it be in El Paso, or any other part of the state of Texas, and make sure this never happens again."

But 20 minutes later, Abbott avoided giving a direct answer when asked by KXAN morning anchor Sally Hernandez if he thought President Donald Trump "needs to change his tone," if for no other reason than "to secure the long term health of the Republican Party." Democratic presidential candidates have asserted that Trump's rhetoric encouraged the accused El Paso shooter, who parroted Trump in calling immigration across the southern border an "invasion."

"You mentioned the word rhetoric and what I find voters really look at is results," Abbott said, noting that under Trump, black and Hispanic unemployment was at a record low, while of the Democratic contenders, he said, "they're advancing socialism."

Between those two answers lies the heightened dilemma Texas Republicans face in the aftermath of the El Paso tragedy.

The party was already facing a challenging election year in 2020, with control of the Texas House, several congressional districts, a U.S. Senate seat and possibly the state’s 38 electoral votes on the line. Abbott's performance Thursday highlighted just how torn Republicans are. On one hand, they see a GOP base of older white voters who are anxious about immigration, border security and the state's fast-changing demographics and who are fiercely loyal to a no-holds-barred president they believe speaks and acts on their behalf. On the other, their party has the imperative to express solidarity with Texas Hispanics at a traumatic, defining moment and assuage the concerns of swing voters who really wish Trump would tone it down.

"The larger question is how Republicans can position themselves in relation to Trump in an atmosphere where he appears to be increasingly unhelpful," said Kirby Goidel, a Texas A&M University professor of political communication.

Not all that long ago, during the George W. Bush and Rick Perry years at the Capitol, it appeared that Texas Republicans had found their middle path to a political hegemony mindful of the growing importance of Hispanics to the state's and their party's future.

"The longer arc is that you had Rick Perry defending in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants in the 2012 presidential campaign and this idea that the Texas Republican Party was different than the national party and the reason the Texas Republican party was different was because the demographic writing was on the wall," said Josh Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas. "Now you have something that is not just a mass shooting, not just domestic terrorism, it was targeted at the state's largest minority that will soon grow to become a majority."

Blank said it rests on Abbott, the most popular politician in the state, who isn't on the ballot in 2020, to find a way to let Hispanic Texans know he and his party care about them more than his record — which this year included a badly botched attempt by the protégé he had named secretary of state to purge noncitizens from the voter rolls — might suggest.

The town hall fluctuated between Abbott as governor of all Texans, and Abbott as party leader.

The event ended with a three-minute Democratic rebuttal from U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, delivered remotely from Austin.

Castro was encouraged by some of what Abbott said, but, in an interview after the town hall streamed on KXAN, he said, "Unfortunately, sometimes over the years, the Republican leadership in this state has contributed to the toxic environment, this racial stew that we've seen."

"For example, in 2014, Dan Patrick, a lieutenant governor, talked about an invasion to this country by Mexican immigrants," Castro said. "He talked about these immigrants bringing Third World diseases to Texas."

"So Gov. Abbott spearheaded an effort to pass SB 4 (the ban on sanctuary cities), which basically allows for racial profiling of Hispanics in Texas," Castro said. "So in some ways, they had been part of the problem. Now, I'm not comparing them to Donald Trump. Donald Trump is in a league all his own. But they certainly in the past have not been helpful on these issues."

Border rhetoric

At the town hall, which drew some 800 people to UT-Tyler's Cowan Center, Abbott delivered customary rhetoric about the state of Texas doing the job that the federal government has failed to do along the border.

"Remember the people coming across the border aren't just people looking for a better place to live or looking for a place to work," Abbott said. "There are drug cartels involved in this. There are gangs. There are human traffickers, and it is the job of the Department of Public Safety, if there's anybody who's coming across the border committing crimes in the state of Texas, we want those people arrested and put behind bars, and the Department of Public Safety has the authority to make those arrests."

Asked about that explanation, Castro said, "Well, the first thing is if people are committing crimes, I couldn't agree more. If somebody is engaging in drug trafficking, sex trafficking, human trafficking, which is a big problem in Texas, I agree, absolutely."

"But most of the people who are coming to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas are seeking asylum in the United States," Castro said. "They're desperate people who are fleeing violent situations in their countries. So they're not coming here to commit crimes."

"The problem we have is that our state's leaders, what they do is they paint everybody with the same brush,” he said. "They paint everybody as an MS-13 gang member. And, unfortunately, that's what creates a toxic environment. That's what creates the idea that these folks are invading Texas, and it's not healthy for the state."

In a speech Thursday in El Paso, his hometown, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, said that never in modern times has there been a president like Trump, "who speaks in openly racist terms."

Without that kind of rhetoric emanating from the White House, O'Rourke said, "you do not get somebody driving 600 miles to come to this community, and his manifesto repeating the very words used by the president of the United States to justify this act of terror, and hatred, and violence, and death."

Between O'Rourke and others, UT-Austin government professor Daron Shaw said that in the two weeks since El Paso, "the Democrats politically have done a very, very good job of laying down this causal chain."

Politics is all about framing issues, and Timothy Daughtry, a former clinical psychologist turned conservative writer and speaker, said Abbott took the right tack in not answering the question about Trump's tone as it was asked.

"I think it is legitimate for politicians to change the premise of the question to make sure that they're expressing what they truly want to express," Daughtry told the American-Statesman. He was in Austin last week leading a workshop for conservative legislators and policymakers at a national meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council.

"I think Trump's major selling points in the upcoming election is going to be results," said Daughtry, co-author of "Waking the Sleeping Giant: How Mainstream Americans Can Beat Liberals at Their Own Game."

"So what Trump is doing, what he's bringing to the Republican Party, is a sense that when we say we're going to do something we're morally obligated to follow through on that. People voted for those policies, they voted for border security, they voted for regulatory reform. They weren't voting for the rhetoric, they were voting for the policies. And I think what Trump is bringing to the table is a firm belief that we need to follow through on what we promise to do."

"My advice is if you as a Republican don't like Trump's rhetoric, don't campaign on Trump's rhetoric, campaign on the policies, campaign on the radically different visions for this country," Daughtry said.

A signal moment

In the immediate aftermath of the El Paso shooting, Patrick placed the onus on video games, and the disappearance of God from the public square. Abbott talked about mental health.

But, hours after the attack, Land Commissioner George P. Bush tweeted a statement describing it as "the latest of multiple attacks by self-declared white terrorists here in the U.S. in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we all must denounce and defeat."

A day later, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also denounced the suspected shooter's "ignorant racism."

"As the son of a Cuban immigrant, I am deeply horrified by the hateful anti-Hispanic bigotry expressed in the shooter’s so-called ‘manifesto,’” Cruz said in a written statement, calling the shooting "a heinous act of terrorism and white supremacy.”

But it was Bush's statement that drew considerable attention.

"Not long after the El Paso shootings occurred, I took to Twitter to denounce white-nationalist terrorism as a real threat to our country," Bush later wrote in the Atlantic. "I didn’t realize at the time that I was the first major Republican elected official to do so. But I certainly won’t be the last, as more details come out about the goals and views of this terrorist.

"What made me comment so soon? It’s simple: I read the shooter’s manifesto. We don’t have to guess what was on the shooter’s mind — he told us in plain, dark, and racist language. He wrote about protecting white people from an `invasion' of Hispanics and wanting to kill `Mexicans.' Plus, his actions underscored his words — he drove nine hours from Dallas to a shopping center in El Paso. Why didn’t he go to a mall in North Dallas to kill people? The answer is obvious — he wanted to kill Hispanic people.

"But for me, the real question now is: What comes next? Terrorism by white supremacists is indeed a real and present danger."

Bush, who was reelected land commissioner last year, is the grandson and nephew of U.S. presidents, but his mother was born in Mexico, and he wrote, "When I was growing up, I experienced open racism, including being called a wetback."

"Now the racism I encounter is generally more subtle. When I ran for reelection as Texas land commissioner, I saw ugly vestiges of racism," he wrote. "For my work in trying to protect and preserve the Alamo for generations to come, I was accused of wanting to change the story of the Alamo and to build a statue honoring Mexican General Santa Anna. It was offensive, it was outrageous, and it was completely untrue. It was also racist."

Former state Rep. Jason Villalba, a Dallas Republican whose defeat for reelection in 2018 left the state House with only one Hispanic Republican, said the tweet by Bush, a friend and political ally, was a signal moment in Texas politics.

"I think that was very, very important, because this is the first time that a statewide elected official abandoned the concerns that Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick hewed to, which is what do the primary voters think about these issues, and he boldly and courageously supported the concerns that many Americans have, that this white supremacist was focused on perpetrating harm against people of color, primarily Hispanics, and he was going to call it what it was," Villalba said. "We haven't seen that from among our statewide leadership before, except for George P."

While Bush did not link the shooter's action to Trump's rhetoric, Villalba said neither does he.

"I cannot find a direct nexus between what the president is saying and the violence that occurred in El Paso," said Villalba, who last summer called for Trump's impeachment.

"There are 28 million other Texans who for the last two years have heard the diatribes of our president and have not engaged in the kind of violence that we saw in El Paso," Villalba said. "One individual, on his own, who was already infected with the ideology of the far right white supremacist movement, decided to take action."