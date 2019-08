The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

• Joey Lyn Boswell and Tamara Lu Reynolds

• Jonathan David Bourke and Rachel Yarbrou Derrington

• Tony Allen Brown and Sarah Rose Neuse

• John Martin Browning and Janet Lynn Snell

• Cody McMellon Cross and Emily Scottlyn Harris

• William Brandon Dean Sr. and Debbie Michelle Towe

• Zuniga Antonio Hernandez and Rebecca Alexus Soto

• Jeffrey Dwayne Keith and Helen Marie Hutchins

• Irvin Lopez and Bertha Alicia Flores

• Nicholas Allen Slatton and Brittany Hope Reynolds

• David Ray Wheeler and Angela Bradley

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Benjy J. Clark et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Richea King et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Michael Marx, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Matthew Stromitis et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. James Daugherty et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Mayra Idali Garza et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Heather Leire Cline et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Javier Moreno et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Kevin D. Conn et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Leeco Energy and Investments et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Cecil James Koerner et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Michael Slaughter el al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Roman Orr et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Issac Saldivar et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Johnny Torres et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Larry Farr et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Berta M. Mata et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Raymond O. Bryson et al, tax cases

• Brown County Appraisal District vs. Schylet Templeton et al, tax cases

• Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Christian Lewis, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Brownwood Hospital LP DBA Brownwood Regional Medical Center vs. Mike Lopez, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• American Express National Bank vs. Cody Trowbridge, contract-consumer/commercial debt

• Michelle R. Pullman vs. Franklin A. Blackwood, divorce