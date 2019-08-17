On Aug. 15, the Early Chamber of Commerce staff, Board of Directors and Ambassadors Club delivered teacher goody bags to the Early ISD schools. A total of 225 bags were delivered to five campuses and the Early ISD Administration Building. We are so grateful to the teachers, staff, and administrators of Early ISD campuses: Early Primary School, Early Elementary School, Early Middle School, Early High School, Early ISD Administration, and Heartland Cooperative.

A special thanks to our Teacher Bag Sponsor, First Central Credit Union, and our Bag Delivery Sponsor, Premier Rental Purchase – Brownwood.

Thank you to all of our Bag Item Sponsors: ASAP Creative Arts, CASA in the Heart of Texas, Comanche County Medical Center, D2 Escape, Dustin Larremore-Farmers Insurance Agency, Early Glass and Brownwood Door, Fancy's Day Spa, Good Samaritan-Resale Store, Heartland Chiropractic, Hendrick Medical Plaza, Innovation Wellness, KYOX-The Ox, Lehnis Railroad Museum, Moore Printing, Ranger Cosmetology, Shearly Southern Salon, Smile Doctors Braces, Sonic Drive-In, Texas Bank, The ARK, United Way of Brown County, Walgreens, Wendlee Broadcasting, Xtreme Jump of Early.