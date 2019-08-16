Police are investigating an overnight vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that left a 37-year-old man and his dog dead on Interstate 27 in South Lubbock.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday, Lubbock police responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash in the 5800 block of I-27, according to police.

A 2017 Chevy Camaro was southbound on I-27 and a pedestrian and his dog were walking across I-27. '

The Camaro struck the pedestrian, Isaiah J. Joiner, and the dog. Joiner and the dog died at the scene. The driver of the Camaro was not injured.

The LPD Major Crash Unit responded to the scene and was investigating the crash Friday.