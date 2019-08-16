Most pet owners know the hassle involved with scheduling time off work to take their dog or cat to the vet, but what if you could get pet care services right in the comfort of your own home?

That’s the idea that Stephanie and Matthew Brink had when they created Brink Veterinary Service, a mobile practice that provides affordable and quality pet care services at an individual's home or ranch.

The Brinks moved to Stephenville in 2008 after graduating from Mississippi State University – College of Veterinary Medicine.

“We chose the Stephenville area for many reasons: The scenic beauty of the rolling hills, kindness of the community and the perfect place to raise a family,” their website reads.

Matthew started the vet practice in 2010. He is a dairy practitioner and also works with beef cattle.

Stephanie worked at a local clinic and realized her husband needed some help. She started working part-time at the clinic and part-time helping Matthew. At the beginning of this year, she decided to dedicate full-time to helping her husband with the mobile practice.

“We strictly do on-the-farm or in-the-house veterinary work,” Stephanie said. “I mainly do dogs and cats and wellness needs such as vaccinations, heartworm testing, kind of more of the routine type of services. We check skin, check ears. We can do some basic diagnostics such as that.”

Stephanie said they treat about 10 to 15 animals per week.

“It’s growing pretty well. I’m very pleased. A lot of people seem to like the idea of not having to take their five dogs to the clinic,” she said.

They also offer an online pharmacy through Vetsource, a home delivery pharmacy service.

“Owners can purchase heartworm prevention or flea and tick prevention. If a dog is on a medication long-term, they can order it from there as well,” Stephanie said.

There is a house call fee with their services and the prices vary on the location but Stephanie assures that their prices are still affordable and that they compare to other clinics in town.

Brink Veterinary Service operates in Erath County and the surrounding areas within a 50-mile radius. Stephanie said they travel to Glen Rose, Gordon, Gorman, De Leon, Hico and Hamilton.

She said she loves her job because it allows her to spend more time with each client as well as her children: 7-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Kayden.

The hours of operation vary and all visits are scheduled ahead by appointment only.

“It’s by appointment, so I don’t necessarily have an 8 to 5. Some clients, it’s better for me to come in the evening when they get off work and sometimes for people it’s better for them during their lunch hour or in the morning,” Stephanie said.

To schedule an appointment, call 254-434-1690.

Visit their website at brinkvetservice.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/brinkveterinaryservice/ to learn more.