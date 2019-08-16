Legendary country performer Ronnie Milsap will be live at Charley B's, 5402 Fourth St., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Born with a congenital disorder that left him almost completely blind from birth, Milsap discovered music at an early age at the North Carolina State School for the Blind.

With an early passion for music, Milsap's instructors noticed his musical talents when he was just 7 years old. Soon after, he started studying music formally and learned to play several instruments, eventually mastering the piano.

Milsap was offered a full scholarship to Young Harris College to become a lawyer, however, he declined the scholarship to pursue a full-time music career, according to information on his website.

He garnered his first hit, "Never Had it So Good," in 1965 when the tune peaked at No. 19 on the R&B charts.

Dubbed one of country music's most popular and influential performers of the 1970s and 80s, Milsap became one of the most successful country crossover singers of his time, with hits on both country and pop music charts and songs and incorporated pop, R&B and rock 'n' roll elements, according to the site.

In concert, Milsap now 76, has often paid tribute to the legendary artists of the 1950s who inspired him, including Ray Charles, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley.

In five decades of charted singles, Milsap garnered 40 No. 1 hits, six Grammy awards, has been named CMA Entertainer of the Year and has four CMA Album of the Year awards. He was selected for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Among his most-recognized hits are "Smoky Mountain Rain," "No Gettin' Over Me," "What a Difference You Made in My Life," "I Wouldn't Have Missed It For the World," "Any Day Now" and "Stranger in My House."

Tickets for the performance are $39 for advance general admission. All shows are for those 18 and older.

Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.outhousetickets.com.