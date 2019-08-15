Thursday forecast for Austin: After eight straight days of heat advisories, which came with stifling humidity and scorching temperatures, the Austin area has broken its streak — no heat advisory has been issued for the day, the National Weather Service said.

Don't get us a wrong though, triple-digit temperatures still reign supreme. Thursday will be the 11th day in a row of triple-digit temperatures with a high near 100 degrees and a heat index as high as 108, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body. Skies will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Even though no heat advisory is scheduled for the day, you should still be cautious when hanging out outdoors. Schedule your activities for the cooler parts of the day, drink plenty of fluids and wear loose-fitting and light clothing.

You could also wait until nighttime to go outside. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will stay above a low of 78 degrees, forecasters said.

Weekend temperatures will be in the triple digits, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index as high as 109. Mostly clear at night with a low around 79.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 79. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Monday: Sunny and hot with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 99.