AUSTIN

Burning, grilling banned

at city parks, greenbelts

Austin has temporarily banned starting any kind of fire or grilling in all city parks and green spaces, citing "dangerous fire conditions."

The burn ban is effective immediately and does not have an end date, according to a statement from the city Parks and Recreation Department. Travis and Williamson counties implemented burn bans Aug. 6.

The Austin ban includes use of wood or charcoal BBQ pits, grills and smokers at parks. Propane stoves are acceptable, but only in properly designated picnic areas. Violations of the ban could result in a fine between $300 and $500.

The Travis County ban bars burning any "combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks, or orders such burning by others," including on private property. This means residents cannot burn things like leaves, grass or tree trimmings as well as burning to clear land of natural vegetation. Violations are a Class C misdemeanor with a fine up to $500.

The city said it will continue to monitor fire conditions and lift the ban as soon as the fire risk has been sufficiently lowered.

AUSTIN

$15 million approved

for affordable units

The Austin City Council has approved $15 million for eight new housing developments resulting in more than 300 income-restricted rental and ownership units.

Of the 300 units, 296 target households making less than 50% of the Median Family Income, or $47,300 annual income for a family of four. Fifty units will target households below 30% of MFI.

Funding for those developments comes from local and federal sources. More than $5.8 million comes from the $250 million Affordable Housing Bond program, approved by voters in 2018. An additional $7 million comes from fees collected from developer incentive programs, while the remaining $2.2 million comes from federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME program.

The developments were evaluated under the Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department’s new quarterly application process for Housing Development Assistance. Under this process, the housing department received 18 applications for development assistance funding in the second quarter of 2019. After review of the applications by department staff, the independent Housing Investment Review Committee, and the department’s executive team, eight projects were identified.

Projects approved for funding include Foundation Village, $5,500,000; Talavera Lofts, $2,000,000; the Abali, $2,000,000; Burnet Place, $2,901,992; Fourth and Onion, $2,030,000; 1140 Salina St., $100,000; 6711 Porter Street, $240,000; and Springdale Arts, $240,000.

For more information: bit.ly/31ukDIE.

BUDA

2019 Budafest canceled

because of construction

The city of Buda has announced its has canceled the annual Budafest celebration for 2019 due to impending construction downtown.

Construction has started on Main Street between Cabela’s Drive and Railroad Street, and in the fall, construction will begin at the intersection of Main Street and RM 967. Improvements to the intersection include the reconfiguration of sidewalks, signing and striping for enhanced pedestrian safety, and the creation of turning lanes and through lanes to address traffic flow.

Vendors who had registered for Budafest will be fully refunded. The next Budafest will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

WEST AUSTIN

'Caddyshack' shown for free

Friday at Lions Golf Course

The Austin Parks Foundation will host a screening of “Caddyshack” as part of its Movies in the Park series from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lions Municipal Golf Course, 2901 Enfield Road.

The event will feature extras and activities by Save Muny and Criquet, including a costume contest and blindfolded putting. Food and drinks will be available from the onsite restaurant, Players.

The free film is rated R and is 98 minutes. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Plastic foam and glass will not be permitted.

American-Statesman staff