Capital Metro's board on Monday approved the largest contract in the transit agency's history, inking a $1.4 billion deal with Dallas-based MV Transportation Inc. to oversee all operations of the Austin area's bus and transit system.

Under the current contract, Cap Metro's operations are split between MV Transportation and France-based RATP Dev. MV Transportation will take over all operations in January when the five-year contract begins, according to a news release.

MV Transportation has been contracted by Cap Metro since 2012. The company operates the transit agency’s MetroRapid, UT Shuttle services and several MetroBus routes, the release said.

"This is a big moment for the Capital Metro family," Randy Clarke, Cap Metro's president, said in the release. "Major transitions are complex, but we’re confident that the combined contract will improve employment opportunities and give us the flexibility needed to always provide the best service to our customers."

MV Transportation is the U.S.'s largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services firm. MV Transportation oversees operations of Dallas Area Rapid Transit, New York's public school system and Las Vegas' regional transit system, the release said.

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Capital Metro and appreciate the confidence its leadership team and board have placed in MV," Tom Egan, MV’s chief executive officer, said in the release. "We share the Project Connect vision for implementing affordable transportation options that connect Austin communities to jobs, schools, health care and more and are committed to making it a reality."

All Cap Metro workers employed under the former operations agreement will be given priority offers of employment without a reduction in pay or benefits, the release said.

Offers will need to be made to approximately 850 employees who currently work for a subsidiary of RATP Dev, which also competed for the contract. About 400 Cap Metro bus drivers and maintenance workers already work for MV Transportation.

Brent Payne, the president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1091, which represents the vast majority of Cap Metro's employees, said at Monday's Cap Metro board meeting that members have concerns on what will happen to sick pay and vacation days longtime employees have accrued.

But Payne, surrounded by more than a dozen members of the union, said it was best for Cap Metro to move forward with the contract so union leaders have clarity on who they should negotiate with. He said MV Transportation had been responsive to their requests and has come into agreement with them on roughly 80% of their concerns.

"We, the ATU, are the face of Cap Metro," Payne said. "We already have your word that we will not fall backward. We will not freeze. We will only go forward as an organization. If it is not done correctly, we will be back."