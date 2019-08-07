The Texas Education Agency is poised to penalize more schools for failing academic performance under a proposed policy change unpopular among school district officials statewide.

The agency has drafted a new rule expected to go into effect in September that would punish school districts and campuses earning an overall letter rating of D for two or more consecutive years as if they had earned an F.

The proposed rule makes it easier for the state to take over school districts with failing schools.



Last year, the Manor and Del Valle school districts earned a D, so if they earn a D again this year — accountability ratings come out Aug. 15 — they would be considered failing school districts and punished with the same sanctions that an F district would receive; Manor district officials said they believe the district will receive a B rating, however. Those sanctions include turning in an improvement plan to the education agency.

If a district receives a D for five years in a row, the Texas Education Agency could take administrative control of the district. If a campus receives a D for six years in a row, the state could take over the district. Previously, the state could only take over a district if it received four consecutive F ratings or if a district campus received five consecutive F ratings.

The Texas School Alliance, which represents 37 school districts including Austin and Round Rock, has asked the commissioner to abandon the proposed rule.

“I’m not condoning that Ds is what we all aspire to but in the mindset of progress and growth, there should be a difference between Ds and Fs. The rules are being rewritten and you’re treating Ds and Fs almost identical,” said HD Chambers, superintendent of the Alief school district in the Houston area and president of the school alliance.

Even schools in relatively high-performing school districts can earn Ds.

Districts — not campuses — were given letter grades last year, but campuses were given numeric scores. Many campuses earned a numeric score equivalent to a D, including campuses in relatively high-performing districts of Round Rock, Leander and Pflugerville.

“We acknowledge that all publicly-funded educational organizations should be held accountable to providing a quality education. However, districts are rated via a flawed system which focuses on a singular data point, testing, and does not look at student success as a whole,” said Tamra Spence, spokeswoman for the Pflugerville district which saw four campuses earn a numeric score equivalent to a D. The district hasn’t had a failing campus going as far as 2012.

Since accountability ratings released this month will be the first letter grades campuses will receive, those that earned a numeric score equivalent to a D last year won’t face harsher sanctions if they receive a D this year.

The overall grade that campuses and districts receive is mostly based on student performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or how much students improve on the STAAR year over year. About 30% of the overall grade is based on how well campuses and school districts close performance gaps between students who face social barriers and those who don’t.

Improving in a year?

Texas Education Agency officials point to a 2017 law that gives the agency the authority to give the same sanctions to campuses that receive an F or consecutive Ds. The agency, however, is considering input from school districts and others generated during the public comment period that ended last month, according to agency spokeswoman Ciara Wieland.

Even so, Casey McCreary with the Texas Association of School Administrators said the proposed rule contradicts other parts of existing law. The Legislature intended to distinguish between a D and an F grade, and the rule now blurs the line, McCreary said.

“This contradictory requirement is punitive rather than helpful to a struggling campus that needs time to fully implement its targeted improvement plan,” McCreary said.

Chambers noted that Education Commissioner Mike Morath has said publicly there won't be major changes to the A-F system for the next five years so that the public can get an accurate picture of how school and district ratings change over time.

“The change is moving the goal post in the middle of the game,” Chambers said.

The new law comes amid criticism of the A-F letter grading system of schools and school districts that the education agency has been implementing over the last few years.

Republicans sponsored laws creating the A-F system in 2015, saying the letter grades would make it easier for the public to understand how their local schools are performing. Some of those lawmakers two years later advocated for private school vouchers, which didn’t come to fruition but led some school officials to believe the letter grades were aimed at making public schools look bad. There was no serious push for a school voucher system — spending public money for private school tuition — this year, amid the changing political makeup of the Legislature.

Public school supporters said the A-F system would have made it easier for lawmakers to justify funneling public dollars to support private schools.

“This grade is based on a very limited perspective, based on one test on a given year and doesn’t really tell the whole story of our schools but it does have an impact on public perception of our schools,” said Elgin superintendent Jodi Duron, who has testified against the A-F rating system at the Capitol. Two of Elgin’s schools failed last year and one earned a numeric score equivalent to a D.

Duron said the system's emphasis on the STAAR hurts districts like Elgin where 76% of the students come from low-income families.

“There is a direct correlation between poverty and achievement, and that’s not to say those kids can’t learn, but the reality is that children growing up in poverty face developmental challenges and often start academically behind. So there is this gap that we’ve got to make up that is not often reflected in an accountability system that we have set up in the state of Texas,” Duron said.

Duron and other district officials have said they did not know about the proposed rule. Many districts have spent the summer focused on implementing House Bill 3, which directs additional money to school districts for spending on specific programs.

Duron said the rule is unfair because the state is essentially giving local officials a year to improve their school or district after earning a D or else be punished like they earned an F.



“Any sustainable change is going to take two or three years. Rome wasn’t built in a day. You still want to see progress but there has to be reasonable time do that and resources to do that,” Duron said.

Dozens of ‘D’ schools

Under the previous accountability system, school districts and campuses received a label of “met requirement,” which was considered passing, or “improvement required,” which was considered failing.

Between 2013 and 2017, between nine and 17 Central Texas campuses failed each year, but no districts failed.

Last year, 17 campuses in Central Texas received a numeric score equivalent to an F. Thirty six campuses earned a D, in addition to the Del Valle and Manor districts.

“We are confident that Manor ISD's teachers, administrators, students, parents, and staff have put in the hard work necessary to lift the district beyond a district-wide D score for the upcoming state accountability ratings. We will also examine each school on a campus-by-campus basis for targeted improvements where needed,” said district spokesman Scott Thomas. The Manor district also had two failing schools and two campuses that received scores equivalent to a D.

Del Valle school district officials declined to comment.

If either districts earn a D this year, district officials would have to develop a targeted improvement plan where the district will detail problems, causes of problems, and solutions. Plans have to be approved by the board and submitted to the education agency.

Districts with four consecutive years of failing performance can see their boards of trustees taken over by the education agency, which is considered the harshest sanctions of the accountability system.

The education agency also can take over a school district’s board if a campus fails for five years in a row. The agency can also close the school at that point.

Mendez Middle School in Austin has failed four consecutive years. But, district officials are leveraging a state law that allows Mendez to stave off closure for two years — even if the campus earns an F this year — by partnering with an outside entity to help turn around the school. It’s not clear how the new rule would affect Mendez’s fate given the partnership.

Sixty one percent of Mendez eighth graders failed the reading STAAR and 78% failed the math STAAR in the spring.

Austin school district officials declined to comment on the rule specifically, but district spokeswoman Cristina Nguyen said, “accountability ratings are just one snapshot into our classrooms where well-rounded teaching happens throughout the year.”