It is hard to believe that in just seven months, America’s old Democratic Party from the 1820’s, as we’ve always known, has seemed to become, America’s new “Socialist Party.” Thanks to a freshman Congresswoman trying to give America her brand new “Green New Deal”, many presidential candidates have jumped on the bandwagon to push this absurd ideology. Four freshmen Congresswomen have now publicly accused the President and the House Speaker of being racists. They have gained momentum with the news media and are now spewing their hatred for America almost on a daily basis. They seem to be traveling from one major city to another talking trash about America. All of a sudden, they act like they now speak for their party.

These four Congresswomen continue to make anti-Semitic statements against Israel. If they knew America’s history, they would know America has always been pro-Israel. America has always vowed to stand with and protect Israel. Even after the Mueller Report was made public, these ladies continue talking about impeachment. They can’t seem to move forward. I do believe they ran for office for one thing and one thing only, to impeach the President. Surprisingly, only sixty-four Democrats voted for the Green New Deal in the House. They probably saw the major flaws in her bill, just like everybody else. Many Democrats have now vowed to stay away from impeachment talks. These four Congresswomen are also wanting to abolish ICE, while some are now calling the Southern border detention facilities, “concentration camps.” If they only knew the difference.

Democratic presidential candidates are still making ridiculous promises they know are not feasible. Some want Medicare for all. Others are proposing free college for all, while others propose cancelling all student debt. And still others are wanting to provide free healthcare benefits for all illegal immigrants here in America. I guess many of these candidates still live on the assumption that money grows on trees. The problem is, who really pays for all of these government handouts?

If everyone living in America gets Medicare, how will it be paid for? Millions in America are kids, while millions are poor or homeless. How many doctors will leave the profession when this happens? How many hospitals and emergency clinics will close because they don’t want to deal with the government’s Medicare system? How will Medicare sustain itself when the money is no longer there? And how many people will lose their jobs when their employers no longer sell private medical insurance?

We see on the news homeless people living in tents. Many are sleeping on the sidewalks in major cities nationwide. At the same time, we see the trash, the needles, the shopping carts, the rats and the human feces all over the streets. We’ve all heard the sad stories about our forgotten war veterans who have mental and medical issues. Many of these veterans are walking the streets because they are homeless, hungry and without families. I’ve been to many homes where elderly people were living on a measly government check that barely pays for their meds, their rent and their food. Many can barely pay their heating bill in the winter or their electric bill during the summer months.

When January comes around, how many on Social Security pray and hope to see even a small raise in their next check? How many high school graduates pray for scholarships every year? I know I did years ago. I attended, but I worked and paid for it. And to think that it could be free someday. I doubt it, but who knows? These are some of the promises being shoved into our minds to win the presidency.

Then again, what do I know? I’ll admit, I voted Democrat my first time around in the late sixties. I still remember the Kennedy years. My life, my way of thinking and my perspective in politics changed after the Carter years. Admit it or not, life in America changed for the better with Reagan. His presidency also made a huge impact on the world. I began seeing the wasteful spending done by Democrats in Washington. I personally saw the abuse of so many of the welfare programs being done by ordinary people.

In an effort to save this nation, a businessman finally won the White House to try and fix a broken system that was out of control. From the get-go, he was called a racist. He was immediately accused of having stolen the presidential election. A two-year investigation found nothing. Never in the history of this country has a president been so wrongfully attacked, investigated and disrespected by a political party for winning the presidency. Today’s Democrats, or new Socialists, should be ashamed of themselves for their constant unprofessional conduct and attacks toward this president. I try not to judge my enemies because someday, I will be judged by a much higher power. And I truly hope “He” is fairer.