25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Clinton is taking to the airwaves with an unprecedented $1 million in television commercials as his administration begins an all-out effort to lobby for health care reform.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Nixon reported to congressional leaders of both parties Monday on his globe-girding trip which, he said, shows the world can live in peace despite divergent political systems.

75 years ago:

LONDON - Stockholm dispatches said today that Germany, apparently abandoning Finland to her fate, has begun withdrawing at least two and a half divisions.

100 years:

Acting upon the desire of the Commissioners Court to perfect plans for the improvement of the roads of Lubbock County, the Chamber of Commerce calls upon all citizens who are interested in good roads to meet with the Commissioners Court next Monday, Aug. 11th, at 1:30 p.m.