4:45 p.m. update: On Wednesday, Austin saw its 11th day of 100-degree weather this summer.



Based on National Weather Service data going back to the 1890s, Austin normally sees its first 100-degree day around July 10 and will, on average, see triple-digit temperatures persist until Aug. 21. The city averages about 14 days of triple-digit temperatures each year, the data show

But if you look at just the numbers since 1999, as the effects of climate change have become more apparent, the annual average number of days with 100-degree weather climbs to 32. The first 100-degree day arrives a little earlier, around June 28.

The triple-digit temperatures also continue further into the calendar, with the last day of 100-degree weather, on average, occurring Sept. 2.

Earlier: Wednesday forecast for Austin: Sunny skies and a high temperature near 101 degrees are expected throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

The heat index will be as high as 107, making it feel even hotter than what is expected, forecasters said. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

When temperatures rise and the heat index creeps up, you should be extra careful if you plan on spending time outside. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, stay in the shade and wear loose-fitting clothing.

If the high reaches 100 degrees on Wednesday, it will mark the fourth day in a row Austin has seen triple-digit temperatures. On Tuesday, temperatures climbed all the way to 103 degrees, forecasters said.

Temperatures will stay above a low of 77 degrees under mostly clear skies at night, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to dip back down to the 90s on Thursday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99 and a heat index as high as 105. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 98. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 77.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 77.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98.