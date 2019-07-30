Hawaiian ice cream chain Tropical Dreams is opening its first Texas location this August on the Drag. The chain's location will be at 2001 Guadalupe Street in West Campus.

The gourmet ice cream shop will offer traditional as well as island-inspired flavors, including Chocolate Coconut Macadamia Nut, Ginger, Kona Coffee, Mango Cream, Passionfruit Cream and Toasted Coconut, for scoops, sundaes, flights and take-home pints. The store's Facebook page says they offer 70 flavors in-store, with over 150 flavors available for purchase over the phone. They will also serve a full menu of Kona-style coffee beverages.

According to their Facebook page, Tropical Dreams has manufactured super premium gourmet ice cream in Waimea on Hawaii's Big Island for over 25 years.

The new location is currently hiring for ice cream scooper and server positions online.