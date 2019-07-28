Smoker's Haven donates to troops, earns award

Lubbock's Smoker's Haven was recently named Donation Center of the Year by Operation: Cigars for Warriors, a nonprofit that provides cigars and accessories to U.S. troops serving in active combat zones.

Storm Boen, chairman and CEO of Operation: Cigar for Warriors, said many elements are considered when choosing a center to receive this award, including donations collected and proprietor support.

"Smoker’s Haven consistently excels in all these areas," Boen said. "In addition, John Curtis has been an invaluable resource, serving on our advisory committee since 2012, playing a significant role in our success as a charity.”

"I have to give a huge thank you to our patriotic customers who are the biggest donors of the cigars we provide," said Smoker's Haven Proprietor John Curtis. "Please continue to keep our troops in your thoughts and prayers as we enjoy the freedoms of one of the greatest countries in the world."

UniFirst names employee of the year

UniFirst Corp., a uniform service and supply company, recently named Jack Bevers its Lubbock employee of the year.

Route Sales Representative Bevers has been with UniFirst since 2011. He received an award and special recognition gift, and a bonus paid day off.

“We’re thrilled and honored to have Jack represent our location as our Employee of the Year for 2019," said Lubbock location manager Jimmy Gonzales." UniFirst’s 80-plus years of business success is due, in no small part, to people like him and their continued focus on making our customers the number one priority. Customer focus is the hallmark of our company.”

UniFirst also celebrated the company's founder's day on July 12..

Wellington State Bank announces acquisition

Wellington State Bank announced the acquisition of First National Bank of Paducah. The merger is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of the year.

“We are thrilled to announce the merger of our two fine institutions,” said Richard Sims, president and CEO of Wellington State Bank. “The merger is a perfect fit for both institutions. It will be beneficial to the current communities and customers we now serve and those we are about to serve. It is with great enthusiasm we welcome the various communities, the many customers FNB serves and their fine staff into our WSB family.”

“Being associated with Wellington State Bank provides us immediate resources now to grow in the new markets that have been established by FNB the past two to three years," said Quinn Alexander, president and CEO of First National Bank of Paducah. "This merger will bolster these locations with increased lending opportunities, provide additional bank products and become more efficient in serving our customers. We are proud to become a part of Wellington State Bank’s continued dedication of being a community bank.”

Wellington State Bank has $390 million in assets with locations in Bowie, Canadian, Childress, Dalhart, Littlefield, Lubbock, Memphis, Olton, Wellington, and Wheeler. With locations in Paducah, Canyon, Granbury, and Stephenville, First National Bank has $48 million in assets.

Janick promoted at Peoples Bank

Joseph Janick was recently promoted to banking officer at Peoples Bank.

He has most recently been a customer account representative at the Slaton location of the bank.

Janick has been with the bank for two years. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech. He is currently a member of the Slaton Lions Club.

Janick is engaged to Kalan Lamberson and they will be getting married this fall in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri. In his free time, he enjoys jogging, camping and hiking.

