Long touted as one of the city’s biggest issues, Rollingwood moved one step further last week to developing an infrastructure plan that will address its drainage and flooding problems.

By compiling data from a March open house, a public survey and 2D modeling, consultant K. Friese & Associates created a list of 21 potential infrastructure improvement sites within the city, said the company's senior vice president, Joseph Cantalupo, at the City Council’s July 17 meeting.

“The comments at the workshop, things we got from the survey, things from the field and things we saw in the model just give us a big picture of what’s going on,” he said, adding all of those measures consistently pointed to the same areas experiencing flooding.

The following areas — not listed in order of priority — were identified for infrastructure improvement by Cantalupo’s team:

• Rollingwood Drive, ponding in yards

• Bee Cave Road low-water crossing

• Rollingwood Drive, south side property flooding

• Timberline Drive/South Crest Drive road and property flooding

• Randolph Place property flooding

• Nixon Drive/Gentry Drive property and road flooding

• Edgegrove Drive low-water crossing

• City Hall property flooding

• Park Hills Drive flooding and ponding

• Rollingwood Drive ponding across from underground retention

•303 Pleasant Drive property flooding

• Pleasant Cove flooding

• Nixon/Pleasant property and road flooding

• Timberline ravine property flooding

• Kristy Drive flooding

• Wallis Drive/Hatley Drive yard flooding

• Rock Way Cove flooding and ponding

• Hatley flooding and ponding

• Timberline bend water ponding

• Rollingwood Drive property flooding

• Vance Lane/Riley Road ponding in road

By mapping the two local watersheds — Eanes Creek and Lady Bird Lake — and analyzing that data with the city’s drainage map, current floodplain areas identified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as using the modeling performed by K. Friese, Cantalupo said his team calculated both the depth of flooding and the speed of water flow during flood periods.

RELATED: Rollingwood council to address drainage problems

“Some areas flood more often, like every time it rains, and some are less frequent,” he said, with some areas more difficult to address due to the severity and duration of the flooding.

With the data collection portion of the assessment complete, the group will prepare cost estimates and feasibility projections for the identified infrastructure problem areas before prioritizing the projects and developing concepts for the top five sites that can immediately be programmed into the city’s budget, Cantalupo said.

However, he said, some fixes may not require extensive expenditures from the city’s capital improvement plan, with the possibility of items pushed into the maintenance category of repairs instead.

“We realized that some of the difficulty may be that a catch basin may be too small or that there is a piece of curb missing in front of a house that had been reconstructed or renovated years ago,” Cantalupo said. “And there may be the opportunity to take care of some of these things outside of the capital improvement program.”

He said some projects may require right of way or easement acquisitions to implement.

Cantalupo will return to council in September with a prioritized list of infrastructure projects.

“I hope the public turns out en masse (in September) for this because it is critically important for our city,” said Mayor Michael Dyson.

At the meeting, Dyson conducted a public hearing on a proposal presented in June by a newly formed trust — with resident and Build-A-Sign entrepreneur J. R. Kraft at its helm — to assume the leasing, operation, maintenance and improvement of Hatley Field, athletic facilities recognized by residents as Rollingwood’s “gem.” The Western Hills Girls Softball and Western Hills Little League programs would sublease the park facilities from the newly formed trust.

With the exception of an attorney with a professional relationship to the trust, all residents speaking at the meeting opposed the entity’s proposed management of Rollingwood’s asset. Some called for the city to pursue grants or other funding mechanisms to keep the park running, without relinquishing control of the facility.

RELATED: Rollingwood residents make offer to run park

Resident Marina Breeland, who also serves on the city’s Park Commission, said the park has been funded by the Rollingwood Community Development Corporation and the city’s sales tax, as well as donations from the Rollingwood Women’s Club and individual residents. She advocated the city explore community philanthropy as additional sources of funding the park.

“We have such a unique community that is so passionate about this park. I think they are willing to participate and support the park through their philanthropy and donations, from buying a paver to a park bench to a picnic table to a shaded tree,” Breeland said.

For Mary Elizabeth Cofer, a 30-year resident of Rollingwood and a member of civic groups and boards, the proposal’s banner signs on fences and addition of a café commercialize the park in a negative manner. She also suggested the park’s board of directors include a resident who is not involved in athletics.

“Maybe we don’t need so much change,” Cofer said. “Maybe this quaint little park that we’ve had here, it is a gem just as it is?”

After 11 years at the city secretary’s desk, the meeting was the last transcribed by Robyn Ryan, who is retiring Aug. 9. The dais celebrated the occasion among Ryan’s friends and residents prior to the start of the session.

Ryan began her career as a contract employee with Rollingwood in 2008 before becoming the city’s administrator and, later, its acting secretary. She also served for a short time as public works supervisor before being appointed by the council as city secretary in April 2010.

Dyson honored Ryan with a proclamation, authorizing July 17, 2019, as “Robyn Ryan Day.”