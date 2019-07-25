ROUND ROCK

Back-to-school event

Sunday at Dell Diamond

The Round Rock Back to School Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

The free event will include a school supply giveaway, sports physicals, hearing and vision screenings, live music, food, games and activities.

For more information: RoundRockTexas.gov/backtoschool.

AUSTIN

City announces

heritage grant program

The city of Austin Economic Development Department’s heritage tourism division recently launched a grant initiative aimed at honoring and preserving Austin as a place of personal heritage.

The deadline for online applications is Aug. 16. An information session will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

The heritage grant program is a newly administered program through the city that will serve to promote tourism through the preservation, restoration and rehabilitation of historic buildings, sites or districts. Per City Council action in 2018, eligibility requirements have been expanded.

Projects must be at, or in the immediate vicinity of, convention center facilities, or in the areas that are reasonably likely to be frequented by tourists and convention delegates.

Complete program guidelines, eligibility requirements and a link to the online application may be accessed at austintexas.gov/heritage-grants.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Austin Utilities to host

community outreach forum

City of Austin utilities will host a community outreach meeting 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W. William Cannon Drive in South Austin.

Held in areas with high energy and water use, the meetings help customers manage and lower their utility bills in the summer. Residents can get tips to lower summer utility bills, talk with representatives about energy and water use, learn how to monitor usage from a phone or tablet, and find out more about rebates for energy and water efficiency.

Attendees can also learn about vegetation and wildfire management. Free kids activities like balloon twisting and face painting will also be on site.

For more information: austinenergy.com/go/summer.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Westlake Drive to close

Nightly through August

Westlake Drive between Bee Cave Road and West Spring Drive will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, and the roadway is anticipated to remain closed nightly through late August, weather permitting.

Crews are scheduled to work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the road will be open to traffic during the day apart from occasional daytime work. Signage will be placed in the area to direct drivers through the detour.

HORNSBY BEND

Central Health to purchase

eastern Travis County land

Central Health, Travis County’s healthcare district, is buying 10 undeveloped acres in the Greater Hornsby Bend area to build a new health and wellness center to serve low-income Eastern Travis County residents.

The property is located in an unincorporated part of eastern Travis County, on the southeast corner of Gilbert and Sandifer Streets, next to Dailey Middle School in the Del Valle school district. The purchase price is $770,000, the fair market value as determined by an independent appraiser.

The Travis County Commissioners Court approved the land purchase Tuesday.

Central Health-funded CommUnityCare Health Centers will operate the clinic. While there is no set timeline for the clinic opening, the planning process will involve community engagement and site planning work.

AUSTIN

CityWorks Academy

accepting applications

The city of Austin is still accepting applications for the 11th annual CityWorks Academy, which is an opportunity for the Austin community to get involved in local government and to learn first-hand about the programs and services the city provides.

The application deadline is Aug. 1.

Participants will have the chance to learn city operations through 14 class sessions that conclude with a graduation ceremony. These sessions are designed to give participants a hands-on, behind-the-scenes look at their city government.

Classes will start the first week of September and will end the second week of December. Each session will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays at a different city facility.

For more information and to apply, visit austintexas.gov/cityworks.

PFLUGERVILLE

Register for Sept. 10 talk

on digestive disorders

Registration is available for a discussion on digestive disorders that will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Pflugerville, 2600 E. Pflugerville Parkway.

Gastroenterologist Judith Amanig will lead the discussion with information on the diagnosis of heartburn, acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease, as well as available treatment options.

Seating is limited, so registration is required by calling 844-279-3627.

— American-Statesman staff