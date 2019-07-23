Drug overdose deaths are on track to fall in the United States for the first time since the opioid crisis began in 1990, preliminary government data finds. But in Texas, deaths are expected to increase yet again, something addiction experts attribute to problems with methamphetamine and cocaine in the state.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still counting overdose numbers from last year, but according to provisional data released last week, it expects to tally 68,557 deaths in 2018, a 5% drop from the previous year, when 72,000 overdose deaths were recorded.

The numbers could still change between now and December, but public health officials are hopeful the tides are at last turning in the opioid crisis. They attribute the drop, which is the first in nearly 30 years, to the Trump administration's multibillion-dollar investment in drug treatment and recovery services, as well decreases in the number of opioid prescriptions.

"America’s united efforts to curb opioid use disorder and addiction are working," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said last week in a statement. "Lives are being saved, and we’re beginning to win the fight against this crisis."

Some of the largest drops in overdose deaths are expected in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania and Ohio that have been hit hardest by the opioid crisis, with declines in those states expected to be around 20% and 22%, respectively.

Meanwhile, states in the Southwest, including Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California, are still projected to see slight increases in overdose deaths, something University of Texas addiction researcher Jane Maxwell attributes to the methamphetamine and cocaine problems in those states.

Compounding the problem is the lack of effective treatments for those addictions, Maxwell said. Opioid addiction, however, can be managed effectively with medications like buprenorphine and methadone. Opioid overdoses also can be reversed with the drug naloxone.

"That really worries me because, in Texas, it’s methamphetamine and cocaine that are the leading causes for poison center calls, for deaths, for treatment admissions and for toxicology lab identifications," Maxwell said.

Increases in overdose deaths in Texas, though, are projected to be much smaller than in previous years, up only 1.5% from 2017 to 2018, compared to the previous year when they increased by 4% and the year before by 7.4%. The CDC expects to record 3,028 overdose deaths in Texas in 2018, up from 2,984 in 2017. It did not release the figures by substance for the state, which would have helped determine why Texas is still seeing increases.

Maxwell did say that this is the earliest she has seen the CDC numbers released, which shows the efforts states are making at improving data collection in response to the opioid crisis.

Texas has received criticism for its data collection, with public health officials saying they can't accurately gauge the number of overdose deaths in the state, because only 13 of 254 counties have medical examiners trained to recognize them. Justices of the peace often record the causes of death and can miss the signs of an overdose, experts say.

"It’s been really important to know what the numbers are because there has been so much federal money put into it so they need to be able to show they have made a change," Maxwell said.

Health officials were quick to say that the drop in overdose deaths does not signal a cause to celebrate just yet. If the figures are correct, the number of drug overdose deaths in 2018 will still exceed the nation's peak yearly historical deaths from car wrecks, AIDS or guns, the New York Times reported. Further, overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl and stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine are still trending upward, the data find. Missouri is expected to see the biggest increase in overdose deaths, up 16% from 2017 to 2018.

"While the declining trend of overdose deaths is an encouraging sign, by no means have we declared victory against the epidemic or addiction in general," Azar said. "This crisis developed over two decades and it will not be solved overnight."

Texas has received $176 million in federal funds since 2017 to combat its own problems with opioids in the state, which, according to a March report, has given nearly 6,000 people access to substance abuse treatment and saved more than 225 lives. In that time, the state has also seen a nearly 100% increase in the number of people with opioid use problems who have gained access to medication-assisted treatment. The state's grant funds are set to run out in 2021.