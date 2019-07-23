EAST AUSTIN

Final 'Our Parks' meetings

set for Thursday, Saturday

The city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host its final two Our Parks, Our Future community meetings this week to present the draft plan to the public.

Meetings will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave St., and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road.

The long-range plan is designed to guide the development and growth of Austin’s park system over the next 10 years.

Austin Transportation

to host open houses

Austin Transportation will host a series of open houses to solicit feedback and provide information on a new speed management program to improve safety and enhance livability of streets in Austin.

Open houses will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Austin Public Library Carver Branch, 1161 Angelina St.; 4 to 6:30 p.m. July 31 at the Milwood Branch, 12500 Amherst Drive; and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Southeast Branch, 5803 Nuckols Crossing Road.

The program aims to reduce the likelihood of traffic-related serious injuries and fatal crashes, as well as reduce egregious speeding on all street levels.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

Students urged to donate

rather than throw items away

University of Texas students are encouraged to donate items they might normally throw away as part of the MoveOutATX program.

Participants and volunteers will receive a “Perk” sticker that is redeemable for discounts and giveaways at more than 25 local eateries and retailers valid through July 31.

Students can drop off furniture, housewares and other gently used materials through July 31 at Spider House, 2908 Fruth St.; Croix Condos, across from 706 W. 25th St.; Pearl Street Co-Op, 2102 Pearl St.; Cain & Abel’s, 2313 Rio Grande St.; Lenox Condos, across from 2216 San Gabriel St.; Escala Condos, 1000 W. 26th St.; Casa de Salado, across from 2615 Salado St.; 26 West, 510 W. 26th St.; University Co-Op East, 2902 Medical Arts St.; and Texan Tower, 2505 San Gabriel St.

For a list of times and accepted donation items: moveoutatx.org.

SAN MARCOS

San Marcos to expand

renewable energy portfolio

The city of San Marcos has announced that its wholesale electric provider, the Lower Colorado River Authority, has executed a solar power purchase agreement that will bring the total renewable energy powering the city to 10% in 2021.

In January, the City Council approved San Marcos Electric Utility’s pursuit of solar power contracts to utilize the improving financial opportunities in that industry. The group engaged LCRA as an additional partner, which culminated in the LCRA’s recent announcement of a solar purchase agreement with Intersect Power LLC.

The purchase will provide approximately 6.7 megawatts to the city during afternoon peaks and will translate to an additional annualized equivalent of approximately 2.5% of the city’s consumption. Hydroelectric power already powers 3.5% of the city usage, and beginning in 2021, the city will begin receiving power through a separate contract for West Texas wind farm energy for 3.6% of its energy needs, bringing the total renewable energy use to almost 10%.

For more information: bit.ly/2K4yYor.

GEORGETOWN

Naturalist's meeting

to discuss insects

The Texas Master Naturalist Good Water Chapter of Williamson County will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the upstairs meeting room at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 100 Wilco Way.

The topic will be "Kissing Bugs and Chagas Disease in Texas." Sarah Hamer, associate professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University, will discuss the ecology and behavior of these insects, risk factors for transmission and steps to take to keep people and animals safe.

For more information: williamson.agrilife.org.

BASTROP

'Toys of Yesteryear' event

takes place Thursday night

The Bastrop Opera House, 711 Spring St., will host "Make and Take — Toys of Yesteryear" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Bastrop County Historical Society quarterly meeting will feature hands-on pioneer toy-making. Attendance is free.

For information, call 512-303-0904.

