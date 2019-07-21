SOUTH AUSTIN

Army Futures Command

hosts ‘Thank You, Austin’ event

Army Futures Command will host “Thank You, Austin” from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Drive.

The free event will feature a U.S. Army Field Band Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus Show, a parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, a U.S. Army drill team, live performances by the 312th Army Rock Band, a future soldier swearing-in ceremony honoring Austin-area men and women, interactive displays in the e-sports gaming and adventure trailers and a Texas Army National Guard climbing wall.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Meet finalists Monday

for Animal Services chief

The city of Austin will host a meet and greet for the two finalists for the chief animal services officer position from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Shudde Fath Assembly Room at Austin Energy’s headquarters at Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Road.

The two finalists are Don Bland and Linda Cadotte.

Bland serves as the executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas, a position he has held since 2012. Previously, he served as the major gifts officer at the Scott and White Healthcare Foundation from 2010-12 and development director at Providence Hospice from 2006-09.

Cadotte serves as the director of parks, recreation and forestry for the city of Superior, Wisc., a position she has had since 2016. Previously, Cadotte served as contract analyst and business liaison for the city of Superior from 2013-16.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Tip-a-Cop event Thursday

benefits Special Olympics

The 12th annual Tip-a-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics Texas will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The fundraiser will be at Texas Roadhouse locations at 154 Interstate 35 North, Pflugerville; 9300 S. Interstate 35 South, Austin; and 13435 U.S. 183 North, Austin.

Police officers will help serve guests and collect donations.

GEORGETOWN

Hazardous waste vouchers

available to residents

Residents may request to receive a voucher from the city of Georgetown to take household hazardous waste items to a facility in Round Rock.

The city initiated a new program this month for collection of household hazardous wastes such as antifreeze, fertilizer, motor oil, paint, pesticides, pool chemicals or solvents. Email Georgetown Customer Care at hhw@georgetown.org to request information or a voucher.

The city of Round Rock offers household hazardous waste collection from 3 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the recycling center, 310 Deepwood Drive. The waste collection site does not accept vehicle tires, mattresses, appliances, explosives, medical waste or radioactive materials. For more information: bit.ly/2O0GxS1.

For more information: recycle.georgetown.org.

BASTROP

Hubley named principal

at Red Rock Elementary

Kelly Hubley has been promoted to principal of Red Rock Elementary after Laura Krcmar resigned to take an elementary principal position at the Manor school district. Hubley, who had served as Red Rock Elementary’s assistant principal since 2015, will assume her new role effective immediately.

“This year, Kelly served as the interim principal in the spring semester while the principal was on maternity leave,” Bastrop schools Superintendent Barry Edwards said. “She stepped up to the plate in tremendous fashion, and we took notice. I am pleased that we are placing Red Rock in her trustworthy hands, and I am confident she will be the right leader at the right time to lead that campus to new heights.”

Before joining Red Rock Elementary, Hubley worked as a counselor at Mina Elementary. From 2009 to 2012, she served in several leadership positions at Brown Primary in the Smithville school district.

CEDAR PARK

Library to screen

‘Hidden World’ Tuesday

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The movie is rated PG and is 104 minutes. Food and drinks in closed-lid containers will be permitted.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff