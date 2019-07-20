Sherman Police

Theft of property — On July 15, officers received a report of stolen trailer from Fairview Baptist Church in the 200 block of W. Taylor Street. The trailer was reportedly taken from the church’s parking lot by an unknown individual. A report for theft between $750 and $2,000 was generated.

Public Intoxication — Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway on July 13 after receiving a report of a shirtless male standing outside yelling at people in the area. Officers located the man described, determined him to be a danger to himself and others and arrested him for public intoxication.

Theft of property — A complainant contacted police on July 13 and reported that multiple tools were stolen from his property in 3100 block of W. Lambreth Road. A report for theft between $2,500 and $30,000 was generated.

Counterfeit currency — Officers responded to the Gateway Shell gas station in the 3100 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 on July 16 after receiving a report of an attempted purchase with counterfeit money. Officers determined that the money was not authentic and generated a report for forgery of a government document.

Denison Police

Burglary of a habitation — A victim stated on July 14 that someone entered their residence in the 3100 block of South College and took some carpentry tools and two firearms. Officers will be following up on leads.

Theft — A female victim reported on July 15 an unknown suspect stole an 18-foot, open-bed trailer from outside her business in the 100 block of West Crawford.

Possession/shots fired — An officer on patrol heard possible gun shots on July 15 near the 600 block of West Shepherd. A male was located and found to be in possession of a liquid substance that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance — A vehicle was stopped on July 16 for a traffic violation in the 6100 block of North US Highway 75. Two male suspects were arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Stolen vehicle — A female victim stated on July 16 someone stole her 2010 Chevrolet Impala, gold in color, with Texas license plate KRG-7774 from the 700 block of East Gandy. Officers are following up on leads.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer stopped a vehicle on July 16 for a traffic violation in the 200 block of South Tone. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Possession of marijuana — On July 17, an officer initiated a traffic stop against a driver at the intersection of S. Rusk Avenue and W. Hull Street. The officer located marijuana inside the vehicle and the driver was arrested for possession of marijuana, under two ounces, and for outstanding warrants with the city of Denison.

Stolen vehicle — Officers responded to the 600 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 on July 17 and spoke with the victim, who told them his 1996 Ford F-250 had been stolen. The vehicle was reported to be white in color and had Utah license plates.