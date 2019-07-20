Al Sacco Jr. recalls the moon landing as a moment that has inspired his career in the sciences - and even his own mission to space.

“It inspired the whole nation, everyone was excited,” said Sacco, dean of the Texas Tech University Edward E. Whitacre Junior College of Engineering. “It was the first time human beings stepped foot on anything other than earth, it was so inspirational.”

Sacco, who has space flight experience, said he remembers watching it on television with his family in their living room on July 20, 1969. He said the video quality was poor, but it was still an impressive moment.

“I remember suddenly a ghostly looking white figure going down the ladder - he put his foot down, and from what you could see it looked like a sandy beach – then he said the famous words," he said of Neil Armstrong's first words spoken on the moon: "That's one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind."

Sacco said the moment was more than just a scientific breakthrough.

“It showed what human beings can do when they work as a team and don’t let egos, money get in the way,” he said. “When they put their minds to it, we can do amazing things if we choose to.”

Sacco said he’s also had the pleasure of meeting all three pioneers of the Apollo 11 landing, with astronaut Mike Collins being a good friend of his who lived near his old home in Boston.

“They are quite unique and modest given what they've done,” he said of the astronauts.

Sacco said he has had the opportunity to orbit around the earth for sixteen days, an experience he describes as enlightening.

“The earth is a much different place on the outside. It makes you wonder why we aren’t all loving with each other,” he said. “We are a very delicate planet, among billions of others, and it’s a planet very unique in its own way.”