Updated Dyess Memorial Park opens

ABILENE — A West Texas park dedicated to Dyess Air Force Base personnel who died in crashes or other service to their country has been expanded to include memorial plaques.

Ceremonies were held Friday in Abilene at updated Dyess Memorial Park, which was a project of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee.

The site previously featured a flagpole, a covered area and bricks. The expanded park now recognizes the 79 military personnel who've given their lives since what originally was known as Abilene Air Force Base opened in 1956.

The design involves a sundial memorial , allowing the sun to enter and mark precise points on the grounds and shine on various monuments.

Gen. Maryanne Miller, commander of the Air Force Mobility Command, said Friday was about sacrifices and thanksgiving.

East Texas jailer accused of stealing from inmates

LIBERTY — An East Texas jailer has been charged with stealing hundreds of dollars from inmates who surrendered the cash when booked.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Mayra Gallegos-Balderas was arrested Tuesday on a theft of property warrant and freed on a personal recognizance bond.

Gallegos-Balderas worked for GEO Group, which operates the Liberty County jail, 40 miles northeast of Houston. The charge is a state felony because Gallegos-Balderas was a public servant.

Three people released from jail reported that some or all of the cash they had, documented during booking, wasn't returned. Capt. Ken DeFoor says Gallegos-Balderas allegedly stole nearly $1,500.

Online jail records didn't list an attorney representing Gallegos-Balderas, identified by DeFoor as a now-former correctional officer.

San Angelo offers Ford Ranch for $52M

SAN ANGELO — A West Texas city that in 2017 bought a nearly 33,000 acre ranch to ensure its municipal water supply has offered to sell the property for nearly $52.5 million.

The San Angelo Standard-Times reports the for-sale sign is up at the Ford Ranch, located in parts of Concho, McCulloch and Menard counties.

San Angelo purchased the Ford Ranch for about $44 million. Listing agent King Land and Water says the ranch was acquired to preserve access to the Hickory Aquifer.

The city of about 100,000 relies on lakes and reservoirs for water. San Angelo in the 1970s purchased rights to own and manage the Hickory Aquifer as a hedge against drought-related shortfalls.

San Angelo, in any ranch sale, would require deed restrictions to preserve its aquifer access.