Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker, a librarian at Texas Tech University Library. This week’s article is by Sherry Robinson who wrote the awarding winning book “I fought the Good Fight: A History of the Lipan Apaches.” Many people know the Comanche people once roamed the Llano, but as Robinson writes, so did the Apache.

In 1875, the treeless table-land of the Staked Plains was “a country almost entirely unknown except to Indians,” observed Lt. Col. William R. Shafter, and he wanted to explore it. With the Quahadi Comanches on a reservation, Shafter could concentrate on scouting. For the second half of 1875, Shafter’s men traveled thousands of miles, “nearly the whole distance through country heretofore unknown to troops.” They saw few Indians and killed only one. Of greater military importance were the trails and water holes they discovered and mapped.

The absence of the Comanches was also an invitation to Apaches, who had once lived on the Llano Estacado, and before long a thousand Apaches, previously unknown to the army, scattered over the region. Buffalo herds were thin, but the short buffalo grass still supported plenty of antelope.

In August, Shafter rode with four companies of the Tenth, a detachment of Seminole scouts and seven Tonkawa scouts. They soon found signs of a large party of Indians moving west across the southern plains. In the sand hills they found fresh signs of a small hunting party and a trail, five or six days old, leading north to some water holes where about three hundred people and hundreds of horses and mules had camped. They were apparently in no hurry to leave and didn’t try to hide their trail, “which could have been followed at a gallop by moonlight,” Shafter wrote.

Soldiers found the bodies of a woman and her days-old, infant lying dead at her breast. The deaths most likely precipitated their departure. They followed the trail to the Pecos and then north. At 1 a.m. a party of 20 or 30 warriors crossing back on the trail ran into one company of soldiers, and they exchanged fire. The raiders hurried back to warn their people.

The next morning, Shafter took the trail with forty-five of the best-mounted men. After twenty miles, he found the camp the Apaches had left that morning. The camp was at a sizable spring with enough water for thousands of horses. They apparently planned to make this a permanent camp. Soldiers spent the next day burning lodges and lodge poles. Most of the Indians rode west and scattered. Shafter predicted they wouldn’t go into Fort Stanton in New Mexico but would remain on the plains to hunt buffalo, “in which event, I hope to get them yet,” he wrote.

On Oct. 18, troops attacked a camp at Laguna Sabinas, a salt lake near present Seminole, and took 25 horses and mules. They destroyed fifty sacks of mesquite beans, three or four thousand pounds of buffalo meat, about one hundred undressed buffalo hides, one hundred lodge poles, and cooking utensils. Soldiers found they could reach good water by digging anywhere near the edge of the lake, and grass was excellent. Mesquite roots provided plenty of wood.

From there, Lt. Andrew Geddes, of the 25th Infantry, followed the trail south to the Rio Grande. About 60 miles above the mouth of the Pecos at Shafter Crossing they discovered a fine spring. “From this spring to Howard’s wells and the Pecos country has never been scouted,” Shafter wrote. “From this point [Howard’s Well] west to the Rio Grande the country is least known of any in this Department and is the most difficult to scout in.” Deep, rocky ravines obstructed wagons, and cactus, especially the aptly named Spanish dagger, made travel painful for horses. “There is undoubtedly plenty of water and this country has always been a favorite resort for the Apaches and Lipans.”

Officers writing reports often made references simply to “Apaches,” rather than to Mescaleros or Lipans, because a great many Apaches were unknown to them. One large group, called Llaneros by the Spanish, was related to the Mescaleros and Lipans.

Shafter followed a large trail to what Shafter called the White Sand Hills (Monahans Sandhills). Shaped by the wind into mounds, bowls and slopes as ribbed as a washboard, the sands were forbidding to man and horse. Devoid of vegetation and almost impassable, they looked from a distance like snow-covered hills. They were five miles wide and twenty-five miles long, from northwest to southeast. During each of three visits, Shafter found water in almost unlimited quantities by digging two to four feet in the small depressions at the base of the hills. There were also large willows and cottonwoods that signaled water below. They didn’t overtake the Apaches but did find a large lake of permanent water.

In December, nearly 400 emaciated Apaches arrived at Fort Stanton. Shafter was satisfied there wasn’t “an Indian east of the Pecos and south of Red River.” His assumption turned out to be premature.