Abortion is a regulated, legal medical procedure. Pro-gun advocates often oppose regulations citing 2nd Amendment grounds and personal freedom.

Terminating a pregnancy isn't undertaken lightly. And pro-choice advocates have moral concerns which thoughtful pro-choice people understand. It’s in the “delivery” of pro-life principles that’s problematic.

For example, cruel is a law forcing minors, regardless of rape or incest, to carry to term. Experience shows opponents of abortion unconcerned about child health care thereafter. Funding to services are targets of conservative budget knives.

“No regulations” ignores the needs of a society held hostage by the 2nd Amendment. Proof?

" ... well-regulated militia." Justice Scalia, Heller v District of Columbia, undermined their legal position and still the law of the land hasn’t swayed them.

If personal freedom for all Americans is a concern, why deny it to women? Could anything be more personal than controlling one’s own body?

Neither does it square with legislation forcing an unnecessary vaginal exam 3 days before an abortion. Criminal is extorting "consent" as a condition precedent to a lawful abortion. Its state sponsored rape where consent is coerced!

Recent legislation chipping away at Roe v Wade isn’t reasonable or constitutional. Reasonable firearms regulation is!

Is gun carnage a symbol of a healthy society? Why subject children to a curriculum where the “Active Shooter Avoidance Program” drills are more common than Home Economics or Wood Shop? Is that a reasonable price for a false principle?

Barry Abraham Zavah, Alpine