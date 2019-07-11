The so-called “forever chemicals” are coming home to roost in Texas and are more pervasive in groundwater supplies across the state than many realized. Our report last month illuminated the issue and aired the concerns of local residents living near the former Reese Air Force Base area.

But the contaminants are apparently even more widespread. Texans living near seven military sites found out last year that their groundwater is rife with these manmade compounds that take thousands of years to break down, according to a recent Texas Observer story.

The compounds, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) could be hazardous to human health, possibly causing a variety of health problems such as cancer, infertility and liver damage. According to the Observer, almost 500,000 Texans live within three miles of sites where groundwater is considered extremely contaminated.

Two of the most common PFAS are used in firefighting foam, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are more dangerous than originally thought. They were used by firefighters to put out fires at bases and their use can be traced to 1970.

On a similar note, the FDA released a recent report indicating PFAS are present throughout the country’s food supply. Those findings are expected to ratchet up the pressure from public health advocacy groups on the Environmental Protection Agency and the Trump administration to take action.

As our report last month pointed out, more than 200 private wells and three public wells surrounding the former Reese AFB had PFAS levels above the EPA’s allowable threshold. More worrisome, the Observer reported that a Department of Defense officials said PFAS have been detected in the Ogallala Aquifer, a critical water source for the Panhandle and South Plains.

Bringing oversight to a group that includes 5,000 compounds has prompted action from senators and representatives of both parties in Congress, but thus far only one bill has been filed by any member of the Texas delegation, the Observer reported. Sen. Thomas Carper (D-Delaware) authored a bill requiring the EPA to designate the compounds as hazardous substances. Neither Texas senator has signed on as a co-sponsor of the measure. Likewise, a House bill aimed at requiring the EPA to establish federally mandated drinking water standards has gotten no support from the Texas delegation.

The only bill with a Lone Star State connection was filed by Lizzie Fletcher, a Houston Democrat, whose measure would require better guidance be provided to firefighters working with dangerous chemicals.

While the legislative wheels grind slowly, more information, research and definitive connections are needed. The Union of Concerned Scientists took a sobering look at the issue, assessing more than 100 current and former military sites across the country where drinking water or groundwater was found to be contaminated and estimating some 6 million people live within a three-mile radius of one of the sites.

For now, PFAS are linked to and associated with a number of health-related issues, and those who have been exposed to the compounds over varied lengths of time tell a compelling story. The EPA should act swiftly on this matter, and prodding from the state’s legislative delegation would likely expedite the process.

There are far too many unknowns here possibly putting far too many people at risk. People deserve information, action and answers. The sooner the better.