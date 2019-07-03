Trump and GOP report $105 million haul in second quarter

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $105 million during the second quarter of the year and had $100 million cash on hand, Trump’s campaign manager said Tuesday, an ominous sign for Democrats in a crowded field of contenders seeking to challenge him in the general election.

“Record breaking!” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in an early morning message on Twitter.

“Eye-popping numbers,” Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director, said in a tweet. “Shows the incredible strength of support for the President, his policies and successes.”

The massive haul significantly surpassed what President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised during the comparable period of time ahead of Obama’s 2012 election bid. The fundraising numbers were first reported by The New York Times, which said Trump and his committees raised $54 million while the RNC raised $51 million. More details will be available July 15, when the report is to be filed with the Federal Election Commission.

— Bloomberg News

Weapons seized after man threatens to shoot minorities in his neighborhood, police say

LOS ANGELES — A man was taken into custody after police say he threatened to shoot minorities moving into his San Luis Obispo neighborhood and authorities found an arsenal of weapons in his home.

Officials say Richard Orcutt, 62, sent letters to property managers and homeowners stating his intention to shoot those he didn’t think should live in his neighborhood. Property records show Orcutt has lived at his residence on Cavalier Lane for 30 years.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT team and the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail served Orcutt with a search warrant Saturday morning. Inside his home, detectives found handguns, rifles, shotguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition. San Luis Obispo police released a photo revealing an arsenal of at least 30 seized weapons.

Orcutt was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. According to a statement from the San Luis Obispo Police Department, his bail was set at $500,000. Officials are investigating the matter as a hate crime.

The number of reported hate-related incidents has dipped in California after a three-year rise between 2014 and 2017. The latest data released Tuesday shows that in 2018, hate crimes fell 2.5% from 2017.

Experts blamed the previous uptick in hate-related incidents on President Donald Trump’s hostile rhetoric toward minorities and a rise in hate groups throughout the state.

— Los Angeles Times

Trump July 4 flyover to show off experimental new Marine One helicopter

WASHINGTON — The next generation “Marine One” presidential helicopter will make its first public flight at President Donald Trump’s July 4 event, two U.S. officials confirmed to McClatchy.

The helicopter is not in official use yet. It is being produced by a team from Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky. In the last few months the helicopter has flown test flights around Washington, D.C., but this will be its first introduction to the general public, the officials said.

The Navy has taken possession of the first three of the new helicopters, but it will be operated by Marines once it is brought into official service. In June the Navy announced that it had awarded Sikorsky $542 million to build an additional six aircraft, which are not expected into service until the mid-2020s.

Known as the VH-92, the next generation Marine One will join an array of other advanced jets, including the VC-25, the president’s Air Force One 747, Marine Corps V-22 Ospreys, Navy F/A-18 fighters, Army AH-64 Apache helicopters and the Air Force’s signature strategic bomber, the B-2.

The Washington, D.C., flyovers are expected to take place in the early evening as part of the president’s new July 4th celebration lineup, one of the officials said.

— McClatchy Washington Bureau

Sleeping woman killed when car crashes into house and lands on top of her, SC coroner says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was killed when a car that was being pursued by law enforcement crashed into the basement of a home and landed on top of her, according to officials.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday in the Seneca area of Oconee County, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.

The S.C. Highway Patrol had set up a license checkpoint at the intersection of Wells Highway and Owens Road, Addis said. A vehicle traveling east on Wells Highway approached the checkpoint but did not stop, prompting troopers to pursue the car.

Addis said the car went through the intersection at Clemson Boulevard and crashed into the basement of a home on the 10000 block of Clemson Boulevard.

The vehicle came to rest on top of a woman, who was in bed asleep, Addis said. The woman, identified as 39-year-old Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer, died at the scene.

Neimeyer had been living in the home with her mother and grandparents, Addis said. An autopsy is expected at a later date.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Addis said. There was no word on the driver’s identity or charges.

— The State (Columbia, S.C.)