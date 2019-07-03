Stephenville will be brimming with festive events Thursday when the Fourth of July holiday makes its annual debut.

We have put together a list of family-friendly fun happening locally.

1. Line up along Washington Street early Thursday so you get a great seat to the annual parade that begins at 9 a.m.

2. Cool off at Splashville with $3 admission from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and free face painting. The first 75 people that walk through the gate will receive a door prize.

3. Enjoy the “All-American” celebration at City Park from 3-8 p.m. for lawn mower races, a tailgate cook-off, washer tournament and food trucks.

4. The Texstar Ford Summer Concert will continue with performances by Larry Joe Taylor and Davin James beginning at 6 p.m. at Birdsong Amphitheater.

5. There will be plenty of “oohing and aawing” when the annual fireworks display lights up the night’s sky beginning at 10 p.m.