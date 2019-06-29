The City of Lubbock is looking for better solutions to homelessness.

Members of the City Council have joined with community leaders in the formation of a new Homelessness Committee. The city announced the creation of this committee last month, and the group composed of about 12 members hopes to come back with recommendations by the end of the year about what the city needs to do to help the city's homeless population.

"We got everybody who has a dog in this fight to try to come together to see what we can come up with in the way of a recommendation," said Councilwoman Latrelle Joy, who's co-chairing the committee. "I won't call it a solution, I don't think you can solve it. But there's a big push by the downtown community to try to clean it up."

This isn't a new committee, per se. A committee by the same name was formed to look at the same issue in 2010, and their final recommendations were for the city to take no major action. There were smaller things to come from it, like getting stricter on loitering at libraries and promoting the South Plains Homeless Consortium, but not major, concrete, investments. Grace Campus also came out of this committee, which was an answer to the tents that had been along Avenue Q.

"Council had from the outset showed no interest in building a city shelter or providing tax dollars for some other resource, and the committee’s report delivered no such request," A-J media wrote at the time.

Now may be different. After the latest elections when the city council met to set goals for the next two years, homelessness attention was near the top of the list.

Lubbock is looking at other cities for potential models, like San Antonio's 23-acre Haven for Hope campus offering beds and services like medical, dental services, rehabilitation and psychiatric help. Others have also referenced Houston's The Way Home program, which uses a housing first model, and Colorado Springs' recently adopted 2019 Homelessness Initiative that includes establishing a family shelter.

Former Mayor David Langston, who serves as co-chair of the committee, bluntly said it'll take money to fix the problem.

"The goal is to try to address several issues that fit under the moniker of homelessness," Langston said. "I think sometimes we misname what the problem is. Homelessness, to me, is a symptom of a lot of times drug addiction, a lot of times mental illness, a lot of time legitimate economic hardship that people are facing. To say you're going to address homelessness, it encompasses much more than just people."

This committee is aiming at addressing those "big picture" problems, not just providing more beds or more meals.

The statistic referred to the most when it comes to homelessness come from the South Plains Homeless Consortium, which does the annual point-in-time count. After years of increasing, the count actually showed Lubbock's homeless population declined to about 300 people this year, although the number of homeless children increased from 26 to 42 from 2018 to 2019. But homelessness fluctuates for different reasons, and there's chronic homelessness and situational homelessness.

Joy said there's no doubt homelessness is becoming an increasing concern in Lubbock. Joy said downtown business owners talk about, visitors downtown see it and she sees it. Joy said it's a humanitarian issue. And as the city continues to grow, and as downtown hopefully gets revitalized, Joy said there needs to be a plan and an effort from the city for the homeless.

Joy and Langston were both complimentary of the current services from organizations like the Salvation Army, Open Door and Grace Campus. Joy said these organizations, and others, do a great job in assisting the temporary homeless, and offering food and shelter for people needing it. Joy said it's the chronically homeless that are falling through the cracks — mainly people with mental illness or people battling drug addiction. Joy said there's not enough social services for mental illness and drug addiction; there's not enough beds, not enough social workers and case managers given to the issues causing much of the homelessness.

"The smaller percentage is in the area of people who are situational homeless - we can help everyone of those," Joy said. "If they lost a job, you know, we can help those. There's plenty of resources to do it. But then there's that percentage that are chronically homeless, and some may not even want help."

The committee has met several times, and is still in the "information gathering" phase. No real recommendations have been fully vetted. While talking with A-J Media earlier this week, Joy frequently mentioned San Antonio's Haven for Hope as a model. Haven for Hope has temporary and long-term services, is made up of 15 buildings, partners with 84 different organizations and provides a heavy focus on mental health and drug addiction, which are the leading cause of chronic homelessness.

Joy said there can't be a solution to homelessness without addressing mental health and drug addiction treatment, and the lack thereof.

"One of the issues that's really big is we don't have enough mental health beds, for anybody, not just the homeless," Joy said. "There are no juvenile beds in Lubbock, so if you have a kid in crisis and you need treatment, someone was telling me about sending a kid to Big Spring, away from their family. Even if you could get a commitment for someone who's homeless and has health issues, there's no place to put them."

Joy also said there's been talk about pooling together resources better, so that people aren't having to walk to different places for meals and services.

Langston, when he sat down with A-J Media, spoke often about enforcement with regard to panhandling, soliciting and staying on private property. However once you enforce, Langston said, there needs to be something other than citations or going to the county jail. There needs to be something more humane.

Langston referenced the juvenile detention center, and said maybe something like that needs to be set up for homeless. He described a diversion center, where people's needs are immediately identified and there are programs and resources to help. He said maybe there needs to be more assistance for housing, and with that more resources to get the real issues addressed.

"It's got to be a comprehensive approach, and there's a lot of pieces to the puzzle," Langston said. "I, too, am trying to educate myself."

So far the meetings of the homelessness committee have been about education. There's a range of organizations and citizens on the committee, and they've had people come in from places like LPD and StarCare to talk about the root problems.

Coming up with a recommendation by the end of the year is a quick turnaround, but Langston and Joy said they don't want to wait around with this.

Whether the city council and voters are committed enough to fund any major initiatives will be another topic.