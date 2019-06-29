9:05 p.m. update: Showers and thunderstorms are expected late Saturday through early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A significant weather advisory has been issued for East Central Bastrop, South Central Lee and North Central Fayette counties until 9:30 p.m. Nickel-sized hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, forecasters said.

A larger complex of storms is moving into Waco and will reach the Austin metro area by midnight.

Earlier: The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies in Austin on Saturday, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Forecasters say some of the storms in the eastern Hill Country and near and east of Interstate 35 could become severe, producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.

By midday in Austin, temperatures are forecast to hit 94 degrees, with southwesterly winds blowing in around 5 mph, meteorologists say. Rain chances persist at 40% through the evening, when skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures are expected to drop to a low around 72.

The weather service is also calling for rain on Sunday, when the high temperatures will stay below 90 degrees.

Here is a look at the extended forecast:

Sunday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and 20% at night; mostly cloudy with a high of 89 and low around 70.

Monday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day; partly sunny becoming partly cloudy at night with a high of 90 and low around 70.

Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in day and 30% at night; partly sunny becoming partly cloudy and a high of 89 and low around 72.