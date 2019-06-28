Texas has been proactive recently in committing dollars and enhanced statutory attention to supporting survivors of sexual assault. It was not long ago, the state, as was the case across much of the nation, had thousands of backlogged rape kits that had not been organized, processed and inventoried, in too many cases delaying justice for victims.

Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month signed into law House Bill 8, a bi-partisan measure which, according to the Texas Tribune, will “require the state to audit the number, location and status of all filed rape kits.” The evidentiary kits are collected by police through invasive and lengthy examinations of sexual assault victims.

The bill also established a timeline that kits must be tested within 90 days and also removes the statue of limitations for sexual assault cases in which evidence has not been forensically tested. The kits can include DNA that leads to assailants as well as the victim’s personal belongings. They typically are processed by a Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab.

Additionally, the new measure, effective Sept. 1, keeps the state from destroying a rape kit until after the statute of limitations expires or 40 years, whichever is longer. The new law is intended to not only clear the current backlog but also keep a similar backlog from ever occurring again and earmarks $50 million primarily to increase manpower at the state’s labs and improve access to sexual assault nurse examiners.

The measure follows an effort in 2017 that created a new online system providing sexual assault survivors with visibility into the process of tracking their evidence kits. The system is being tested in Amarillo and Lubbock, according to our story last weekend and originally reported by Texas Standard.

National nonprofit End the Backlog estimates Texas now has just more than 2,100 untested kits, down from nearly 19,000 just two years ago. The state rightfully has been recognized by advocacy groups for this dedicated work, and we hasten to point out West Texas has never been an issue as far as backlogged kits are concerned – a primary reason the area has been selected for testing the online system.

The Lubbock DPS crime lab processes DNA evidence within 80 to 90 days on average, according to our story, and Amarillo and Lubbock were chosen as the pilot location for the new system because of the support for the project from those who are most involved, such as the medical community, law enforcement, prosecutors, victim advocates, and, of course, crime labs.

House Bill 8, sponsored by Rep. Victoria Neave (D-Dallas) and Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mount) is also called the Lavinia Masters Act, and is named for a Dallas woman, who was raped at knifepoint at age 13. According to the Texas Tribune, her rape kit was not tested for more than 20 years, which was the statute of limitations for the crime at that time. According to the Tribune, Masters attended the signing ceremony and received one of the pens used by Abbott to sign the measure.

The past two legislative sessions show Texas is serious about eradicating the rape kit backlog and working hard toward justice for victims of sexual assault. The online tracking project is one more window into the process – and a nod to West Texans’ determination to see justice is done.