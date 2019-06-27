Attention-starved and low in the polls, Julián Castro was the back-of-the-pack candidate who broke through on the first of two nights of Democratic presidential debates Wednesday night, most especially on the issue of immigration and most surprisingly at the expense of fellow Texan Beto O'Rourke, who thought he had claimed the border as his turf.

In a sustained exchange with his fellow Texan, Castro, who is 44 but looks even younger, appeared to be schooling O'Rourke, 46, on a border security position that to the former El Paso congressman's Republican critics marks him as an advocate of open borders, but to Castro reveals O'Rourke as still too much the defender of a punitive status quo.

At issue is O'Rourke's refusal to support Castro's call to repeal Section 1325 of the Immigration and Naturalization Act, effectively decriminalizing all illegal border crossings and not just, as O'Rourke would have it, crossings by those seeking asylum.

"Let's be very clear," Castro said. "The reason that they're separating these little children from their families is that they're using Section 1325 of that act, which criminalizes coming across the border to incarcerate the parents and then separate them. Some of us on this stage have called to end that section, to terminate it. Some, like Congressman O'Rourke, have not. And I want to challenge all of the candidate to do that."

"I just think it's a mistake, I think it's a mistake, Beto, and I think if you truly want to change the system then we got to repeal that section," said Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio and secretary of housing and urban development in the second Obama administration. "If not, it might as well be the same policy."

O'Rourke pushed back, but without Castro's unexpected vehemence, which included talking over O'Rourke.

"As a member of a Congress, I helped to introduce legislation that would ensure that we don't criminalize those who are seeking asylum and refuge in this country," O'Rourke said.

"I'm not talking about the ones that are seeking asylum," Castro said.

"If you're fleeing desperation, then I want to make sure..." O'Rourke continued.

"I'm talking about everybody else," Castro said.

"I want to make sure you are treated with respect," O'Rourke said.

"I'm still talking about everybody else," Castro said.

"I’m talking about millions of folks, a lot of folks that are coming are not seeking asylum. A lot of them are undocumented immigrants, right?" Castro said. "And you said recently that the reason you didn’t want to repeal Section 1325 was because you were concerned about human trafficking and drug trafficking. But let me tell you what: Section 18, Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Title 21 and Title 22, already cover human trafficking."

"I think that you should do your homework on this issue," Castro scolded O'Rourke. "If you did your homework on this issue, you would know that we should repeal this section."

It was a revelatory moment for Castro, who had, until Wednesday night, made little perceptible progress in his campaign for the presidency and who, with his brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, had labored in O'Rourke's long shadow ever since O'Rourke, previously far less well known than either Castro, challenged U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's re-election in 2018, when neither Castro did.

O'Rourke came close enough to defeating Cruz to become a national Democratic sensation and justify a run for president, a race that Julián Castro was already committed to.

The debate, televised and streamed by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, was the first of two on successive nights in Miami, each with 10 candidates.

Earlier Wednesday, the New York Times published satirical haikus by comedy writer Jason O. Gilbert briefly summarizing each of the candidates on stage Wednesday.

For O'Rourke it was: “There's an old saying/He cannot win who cannot/even beat Ted Cruz.”

For Castro it was: "Julián Castro/Such a nice man. A really,/really nice guy. Yeah."

But on Wednesday, Castro came loaded for bear and for Beto, revealing his inner Ted Cruz, a champion college debater, and throughout the night exuding an eerie calm, like he was deep in some zone.

After Castro's exchange with O'Rourke, Joshua Scacco, who studies political rhetoric at the University of South Florida, noted that, "Google Trends is showing a 2,400% spike in searches for Julián Castro since the debate started. He could break out of the bottom tier, which would be enough to continue his campaign. He gained attention. All he could ask for."

"He will need to translate his newfound attention into fundraising and news momentum," Scacco said after the debate. But, he said, "his immigration messaging matches the prominence of news currently about migration and the southern border, which could ensure continued attention. He needed his moment and he seized it."

The timing of the debate was indeed good for Castro, the only Latino in the race and the first candidate to issue a detailed immigration plan, all of which may explain why he drew the first question posed by one of the moderators, Telemundo's José Díaz-Balart, on "an issue that has been in the news, especially this week."

"There are undocumented children being held alone in detention, even as close as Homestead, Florida, right here, less than 30 miles from where we are tonight," Diaz-Balart said. "Fathers and mothers and children are dying while trying to enter the United States of America.

"We saw that image today that broke our hearts, and they had names. Oscar Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, died trying to cross the river to ask for asylum in this country. Last month, more than 130,000 migrants were apprehended at the southern border," Diaz-Balart said. "Secretary Castro, if you were president today, hoy, what would you specifically do?"

"I'm very proud that in April I became the first candidate to put forward a comprehensive immigration plan," Castro replied. "And we saw those images, watching that image of Oscar and his daughter, Valeria, is heartbreaking. It should also piss us all off."

"If I were president today, I would sign an executive order that would get rid of Trump's zero-tolerance policy," Castro said. "Oscar and Valeria went to a port of entry, and then they were denied the ability to make an asylum claim, so they got frustrated and they tried to cross the river, and they died because of that."

When O'Rourke was given his chance to address that question, he spoke in Spanish, something that is more natural to him, growing up in El Paso, than it is to Castro, who did not grow up fluent in Spanish.

“Vamos a tratar cada persona con la dignidad que merecen como seres humanos,” O'Rourke said. "We’re going to treat everybody with the dignity they deserve as human beings."

"We would not turn back Valeria and her father, Oscar. We would accept them into this country and follow our own asylum laws," O'Rourke said. "We would not build walls. We would not put kids in cages. In fact, we would spare no expense to reunite the families that have been separated already, and we would not criminally prosecute any family who is fleeing violence and persecution."

Earlier in the debate, asked whether he agreed with some Democrats who want to impose a marginal individual tax rate of 70% on the very highest earners, O'Rourke launched into Spanish.

“Necesitamos incluir cada persona en nuestra democracia,” he said. "We need to include everyone in our democracy."

But, continuing in English, he didn't quite answer the question. His time exhausted, moderator Savannah Guthrie said, "I'll give you 10 seconds to answer if you want to answer the direct question. Would you support a 70% individual marginal tax rate? Yes, no or pass?"

O'Rourke took Guthrie up on her offer but still did not provide a clear answer. For O'Rourke, what began as a bold and showy demonstration of his fluency ended with his not quite answering the question in two languages.