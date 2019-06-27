Six people, including a child, were injured Thursday morning after a crash in South Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the intersection of West Gate Boulevard and the northbound lanes of the South Lamar Boulevard service road, which is near the U.S. 290 West interchange, around 8:50 a.m., they said.

Austin police said the crash, which involved two vehicles, has forced them to close all northbound lanes of West Gate. Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays if your route goes through the area, police said.

A man in his 40s was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries that medics said were potentially life-threatening. Another man, described as in his 50s, and two women — on in her 20s and another in her 30s — also were taken to the hospital but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, medics said. A fifth patient declined to be taken to the hospital.

The child was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries, medics said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

UPDATE vehicle rescue West Gate Blvd / S Lamar Blvd Svrd Nb: 2 additional#ATCEMS ambulances added to the call. 6 total patients involved, multiple trauma alerts. All patients have been extricated & being packaged for transport. More information to follow.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS)June 27, 2019