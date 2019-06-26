Police Chief Tim Barnes recently reported on the June 17 arrest of a Spring, Texas, man on a state-jail felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, plus a second charge of reckless driving. The suspect, 27, had been arrested by Sherman Police only days before on a charge of obstruction of a highway passageway.

Barnes said other drivers called into dispatch about a southbound vehicle that was driving recklessly, including passing their vehicles on U.S. Highway 75’s shoulder. The officer located the vehicle and noted it was going at speeds of more than 110 mph. When the officer activated the patrol car’s flashing lights, the driver kept going and the officer stayed behind the suspect’s vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Century. The chase continued through Anna and into Melissa territory. When it got to Exit 46 in Melissa, the driver got caught up in traffic and finally pulled over. The officer took the suspect into custody and to the Grayson County Jail. As of Tuesday, he remained incarcerated in lieu of a total of $11,500 bail on the two charges.

Sherman Police said they arrested the same man on the June 13 after receiving numerous calls from motorists saying he was standing in a lane of traffic on Hwy. 75. Police said they located the suspect as he stood in the highway and he told them he was waiting on an Uber driver and standing there so the driver wouldn’t miss him. They jailed him on the charge of, basically, blocking traffic. A magistrate had released him on personal recognizance.

On June 21, police took two drivers to Grayson County Jail in separate and unrelated arrests. Barnes said the first was nabbed on a Johnson County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated. The suspect posted $3,000 bail in surety bonds three days later.

Also, they jailed a 47-year-old man on a charge of public intoxication. Barnes said the suspect walked up to the fire station for reasons not listed in the report, and police found him to be intoxicated. He sat out his cash fine of $277 at the jail and was released Sunday.

On June 23, officers jailed a 19-year-old Plano man on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence, a Misdemeanor A offense. The call for help came to dispatch at 10:30 a.m. and police responded to the home in the 1700 block of South Waco. The victim said her boyfriend had struck her, and then left the residence. Police found him later in the day in the 300 block of Williamsburg. Barnes said they found two outstanding Dallas County warrants issued for his arrest. Those charged him with criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 and theft of property enhanced. The total bail set is $5,500 and as of Tuesday, the suspect remained incarcerated.

On June 24, police stopped a southbound vehicle on Hwy. 75 on a traffic violation. Barnes said officers jailed this 38-year-old suspect, a Dallas man, on a charge of driving while license suspended. He posted bail of $1,500 in surety bonds Tuesday for his release.

A three-vehicle crash on northbound Hwy. 75 Tuesday afternoon sent three people to area hospitals with injures not believed to have been life-threatening. Barnes said a Van Alstyne Police officer had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the highway and two of the vehicles were pulling over into the left lane, as required by law when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing. At that same time, a tractor-trailer rig topped the crest in the highway and struck the vehicles. Howe Police helped Van Alstyne with traffic as Van Alstyne EMS treated and then transported the injured victims of the two vehicles. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, Barnes said.

Howe Police Department

Earlier this month, Howe officers jailed two suspects, a 40-year-old Bonham man and a 34-year-old woman, who were in a vehicle stopped after Howe Police received a tip from a confidential source that the male suspect was driving through the city and was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. After verifying the warrant was, in fact, in place, an officer located and stopped the vehicle, according to police reports.

As Howe PD had the vehicle stopped on Hwy. 75 and were speaking with both occupants, a Texas State Trooper stopped to assist them. Moments later, another driver, also going north on the highway, struck the trooper’s patrol car and then sideswiped the Howe Police cruiser and the suspect’s vehicle. That offending vehicle came to a stop in the grassy median to the east of the highway.

There was no reported injuries involved, however Police Chief Carl Hudman said “had the trooper (vehicle) not been there, we would have likely lost an officer and possibly others. His cruiser prevented us taking a direct hit and he alerted us when he saw that motorist failing to yield.”

Police arrest the male suspect on the outstanding warrant, and a resulting search uncovered methamphetamine and scales in his possession.

The female was jailed on charges of assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest/search. The male was jailed on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance over 200 grams and the outstanding traffic warrant.

Howe Police also jailed a 23-year-old man on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Details of that arrest have not yet been provided. Jail records show that the suspect posted $3,000 bail in surety bonds the same day of his arrest and was released.