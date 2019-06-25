I’ve recently collaborated with a long-time friend, Shelly Nutt, the executive director of the Texas Peanut Producers Board, to plan a local event. It is slated for early August and will give us the opportunity to show off our area agricultural industry, along with some of Lubbock’s other finest features.

We will specifically focus on the peanut industry, and tour local wineries. We’ve rounded up some of the industry’s biggest influencers to come to Lubbock and share the experience with their viewers, readers, and followers. Some of the folks who will be in attendance are Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell of Beekman 1802, Brian Hart Hoffman of Bake from Scratch, (TheBakeFeed) and Hoffman Media, along with Susan Ebert, author of "Field to Table."

I’m excited to share more of the details in a future article, but I also want to brag a little about what local peanut growers are producing.

The Lubbock area is home to a robust peanut industry. Texas is the second-largest peanut producing state in the nation.

The Lone Star state is the only state to produce all four varieties of peanuts to include organic peanuts. The Runner peanut is most commonly used for making peanut butter and accounts for 80% of the peanuts grown in the US. The largest of all peanuts, the Virginia peanut, is also known as the “ballpark peanut” and is often used in gourmet snacks. Virginia peanuts account for about 15% of U.S. production.

Known for its red skin, the Spanish peanut has smaller-sized kernels and is used mostly for peanut candy, salted peanuts, and peanut butter. Spanish peanuts account for 4% of US production. Having three or more kernels per shell, the Valencia has a sweet flavor and they are excellent to use for making boiled peanuts. Valencia peanuts account for less than 1% of U.S. production.

On average, Texas peanut farmers plant about 200,000 acres of peanuts each year. One acre of peanuts can make about 30,000 peanut butter sandwiches. That’s about 6 billion PB&Js from Texas farmers alone! Four of the top 10 candy bars manufactured in the U.S. contain peanuts or peanut butter. Each year, Americans consume more than 600 million pounds of peanuts and 700 million pounds of peanut butter.

Texas peanuts are packed with high oleic monounsaturated fats --- the good fats you’ll also find in olive oil and avocados. In addition to the good fats, you’ll find a healthy dose of protein and fiber inside every Texas peanut.

It takes approximately 80 gallons of water to produce an ounce of almonds, but only 4.7 gallons to grow an ounce of peanuts. Water-efficient, nutrient- and energy-dense crops like peanuts are key to alleviating hunger within the U.S. and abroad. Peanut butter is nutritious and shelf-stable, making it a high-demand product for food drives and pantries across the country.

I love cooking with peanuts and peanut butter, as many of my Food Made Fresh articles have reflected. I stirred up a batch of my husband’s favorite, classic French Burnt Peanuts this past weekend, with a hint of vanilla. I’m working on a providing you a source to purchase local peanuts. In the meantime, I have used a one pound bag of Texas raw Spanish peanuts I found in my local market to make this special treat.

French Burnt Peanuts

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup water

2 teaspoons liquid red food coloring

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pound bag raw Texas Spanish peanuts

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, (do not grease the baking sheet).

In a medium, heavy-bottom saucepan, combine sugar, water, food coloring, and vanilla. Stir, and cook over medium heat until the mixture comes to a boil. Stir in peanuts and continue cooking over medium heat, stirring often, until the liquid has coated the peanuts and starts to harden; this step will take 12 to 16 minutes.

Spread peanuts out over the prepared sheet pan. Separate them with a fork. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, tossing about every 10 minutes.

Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container. Makes 1 pound or about 3½ cups.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”