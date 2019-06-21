Firehouse Subs recently opened its first location in Prosper at 1141 S. Preston Road. Firehouse Subs serves premium meats and cheeses steamed and piled high on a toasted sub roll, served “Fully Involved” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

“We’re thrilled to open in Prosper and be a part of the community,” said Ryan Franklin, Firehouse Subs area representative. “Prosper is really thriving, so we can’t wait to begin offering the community and local first responders our subs and our service.”

Firehouse Subs is excited to serve steamed-to-perfection subs while sharing the brand’s commitment to heartfelt service and local public safety organizations through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $2,836,000 in life-saving equipment within Texas.

The Prosper Firehouse Subs restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new location will also offer third party delivery and in-house catering services.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the new Prosper restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas featuring Prosper’s Silo Park and a bald eagle, paying homage to the local mascot. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,170 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

Firehouse Subs offers medium and large hot specialty subs, including the number one selling Hook & Ladder sub, served with smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham smothered with Monterey Jack cheese. Other top sellers include the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket loaded with USDA choice beef brisket smoked for up to 16 hours in an authentic Texas smokehouse and topped with melted cheddar cheese and a special combination of sauces, including Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce. Additionally, each restaurant offers an assortment of 25-plus complimentary hot sauces, including Captain Sorensen’s Datil Pepper Hot Sauce, named in honor of the founding brothers’ father, Rob Sorensen, a 43-year retired fire captain.

The touch-screen operated Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain is available in every restaurant, excluding Alaska and non-traditional locations, and offers 175-plus sparkling and still beverage options with 90-plus zero and low-calorie options, the most flavor options available to guests by any restaurant brand. Choices include the top-selling exclusive Firehouse Subs recipes, Cherry Lime-Aid, Cherry Lime-Aid Light and Sparkling Cherry Lime-Aid, served with fresh squeezed lime.

The Firehouse Rewards digital loyalty program offers guests an opportunity to earn and redeem points for each restaurant visit through a smartphone app. Once registered, guests can order in-app and access recent orders, redeem points for free items, and receive exclusive offers, such as a free medium sub on their birthday, and more. The free app is available on Google Play and in the App Store.

In 2005, Firehouse Subs created Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Many first responders make do with older equipment and have limited or no access to needed resources. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $42 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

