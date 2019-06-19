We had a feeling that Junior was going to be a problem owl child when he made his debut. Somehow he showed up in my neighbors’ dog run in mid-May. How he got over the fence when he couldn’t fly will forever be a mystery. But we can’t find him now.

Fellow owl stalker and accomplished photographer Laurie Liriano and I followed the little fuzzy guy until we both left town for Memorial Day Weekend. Although we saw mom and dad for about a week and a half after that, I only saw Junior once again. He was high up in a large pecan tree and well camouflaged by thick leaves. The only way I saw him was when the wind blew and separated the foliage around his hiding place.

Even though unable to fly, owlets have quite an ability to climb using their substantial talons and beak. They balance by spreading and flapping their large wings. I could see his wing feathers were definitely coming in, so his ability to fly was increasing. Based on the adults’ behavior from last year, they stayed nearby until their babies could take flight, hunt and care for themselves. I would think the same thing is true this year.

Junior’s debut was at least a month later than that of the twins from last year. That meant the leaves on trees and shrubs were in full bloom, giving the little owl more places to hide. On more than one occasion, while looking for him, a very large parent was watching. I knew the baby was nearby but I couldn’t find him.

Now we don’t see or hear the adults. Last year, the parents left the neighborhood after the twins could fend for themselves. It looks like that is the case again this year. So, this ends year two of reporting on the Church Street owls. Reports started from the yard of Toni and Ken Kesselus and ended up in Mary and Sharon Lievens’ yard.

Thanks to them for allowing us to traipse through their property, and to Mary and Sharon for alerting us to Junior’s debut antics. Stay tuned next year.

Pop-up event drew crowd

On June 8 we had an opportunity to see what our downtown will look like when sidewalks are expanded. It drew a crowd and accomplished what it set out to achieve.

On South Main Street, parallel parking on both sides of the street will remain. Travel lanes will be a bit narrower and will serve as a traffic-calming tool. That means drivers should slow down and have a bit longer to remain in front of the shops downtown and see what there is to offer.

North of Chestnut Street, where Main Street is a bit wider, the narrowing of travel lanes will not be as noticeable, but upgrades will be made there too.

There will be a few “bump outs” in the sidewalks, which will provide for more comfortable alfresco dining opportunities or maybe enough space for a vegetable stand, etc. on the weekend. For those of us who have served on the Main Street Program Advisory Board and have been involved downtown, this was the roll out of improvements that were first proposed about 10 years ago.

While the sidewalks and travel lanes are being redone, it will be messy and inconvenient. However, I feel the outcome will be well worth the aggravation. It’s been a long time coming and well worth the wait.

P&Z to hold Saturday meeting

The Planning and Zoning Commission has begun review of recommendations for land-use and code changes developed through more than a year of “design rodeos” and studying “the DNA” of Bastrop.

On June 22, the commission will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers to consider tree preservation, street sections and signage updates. It is slated to continue until 1:30 p.m. You are invited to join us and participate in the discussions.

I was promised that coffee and breakfast would be provided.

Construction at empty downtown lot

The Bastrop Economic Development Corporation received the green light from the City Council to take out a $1.8 million loan through Roscoe Bank to construct a two-story building at 921 Main St., also known as “the empty lot.” We have been told that a company will occupy the entire space and will bring some 100 jobs to town and will be a “game changer” and “transformative” for the area.

It is anticipated that the final documents will be inked by July 1, at which time the identity of the company can be shared. Stand by.

Remember: “If we are to serve as a beacon for human rights, we must continue to perfect here at home the rights and values which we espouse around the world: A decent education for our children, adequate medical care for all Americans, an end to discrimination against minorities and women, a job for all those able to work, and freedom from injustice and religious intolerance.” President Jimmy Carter’s Farewell Address on Jan. 14, 1981