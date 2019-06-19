The Van Alstyne Friends of the Library held its yearly fundraising rummage sale, with donated items packing the Van Alstyne Community Center Saturday. The F.O.L. volunteers organized and labeled the items for easy shopping. Those items included holiday decorations, hand-crafted and unique children’s toys, tools, linens, kitchen and other household goods, and so much more.

The next fundraiser to help keep the Van Alstyne Public Library’s many special events going will be July 6, when it hosts a car show on the parking lot at North Main and East Jefferson in downtown area. Their regular first-Saturday breakfast will also be served that day at the Community Center.