The City of Amarillo has approved an incentive agreement designed to assist in the development of new primary companies, provide new technology opportunities to regional corporations and increase community involvement in the economic ecosystem. Officials said the collaborative effort between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and the West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center will be funded for $600,000 over a three-year period.

"The AEDC Board would like your approval for the project, seeking funding for the development and launch of a growth technology accelerator," Kevin Carter, AEDC president and CEO said. Carter said agreement highlights include funding at $200,000 per year, with the accelerator serving as a 14-week intensive program hosted by the West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center - giving participating companies access to $25,000 in seed money afterwards. At the end of their launch phase, officials said companies will have an opportunity to pitch their business to corporate leaders and investors in the region for additional investment or acquisition.

"This will serve as the Panhandle's first technology accelerator and the four focuses would be agricultural technology, financial technology, Artificial Intelligence and energy technology," Carter said, adding the goal for each cohort would be for five regional companies and five national companies to be awarded funding. "The AEDC Board approved this project at their meeting on June 10 and we're excited about its potential."

Kyla Frye, is the WTAMU Enterprise Center executive director.

"Technology companies within those four sectors can apply," she said. "We go through a vetting process to make sure there is a fit for the technology our regional programs are looking for. The national companies would move to Amarillo for 14 weeks to participate in the program. We actually launched applications last Friday and the application process will close July 31. The sessions will begin Sept. 3."

City council members approved the agreement with a 5-0 vote.