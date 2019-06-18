The Copper Caboose is still open for business after investigators believe a fire was intentionally set early Sunday in the alley behind the restaurant.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office on Tuesday was still investigating the fire that was reported about 3 a.m. Sunday behind the restaurant in the 5600 block of Villa Drive.

There was no inside fire or smoke damage to the business, but an outside wall remained black after what was described as a small, incendiary fire that damaged the building's exterior.

Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Jones said the fire was started intentionally, but it was not immediately clear how as officials continued investigating the incident.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office asks anyone with information regarding the fire to contact them at (806) 775-2646.