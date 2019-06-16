A tour of the Bosque Nature Center will be held at 9 .m. Saturday, June 22.

The tour includes an established native plant garden that features Mexican Hat, Cowpen Daisy, Texas Sage and many more.

The importance of these pollinator plants and pollinators will be demonstrated.

The Nature Center creates a habitat for song birds, turtles, squirrels, raccoons, and other wildlife along the Bosque River.

The tour also includes a small prairie restoration area. It demonstrates the a wide variety of native grasses and wildflowers from the time of the Native Americans and bison.

All over Texas, pocket prairies are being preserved and restored for habitats for wildlife and connections to creation for human visitors.

Following the tour, there will be a hands-on workshop to learn about invasive plant species.

This is an opportunity to work with the restoration team to remove these plants. Any age can participate.

Long pants, long sleeves, closed-toe shoes and a hat is recommended. Water and light snacks will be provided.

The Nature Center’s goal is to teach the importance of nature and conservation of our natural resources. The tour will explain its history, current progress and vision of the future. Working with partnering organizations and passionate community members, the Bosque Nature Center can become a showpiece and valuable resource for the community. Many more educational areas are in the works, such as a bird habitat, bird viewing area and educational signage.

The Bosque Nature Center is located where Long Street crosses the Bosque River.

For more information, please email Seth Hamby at Ranchdip11@gmail.com

The Bosque Nature Center is one of Tarleton University's projects. It is being maintained and developed by the university, Texas Master Naturalists, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and others.