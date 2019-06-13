A former aide to Austin Mayor Steve Adler violated four sections of city code by quietly taking payments from a nonprofit that won city contracts he promoted, the Austin Ethics Review Commission declared Wednesday night.

The commission’s vote came a year and a half after an American-Statesman investigation into conflicts of interest between the aide, Frank Rodriguez, and the nonprofit, the Latino HealthCare Forum, which he founded. Statesman stories prompted the city to undertake an external investigation, which found that after Rodriguez joined Adler’s staff, he continued to write himself checks from the nonprofit — including payments that appeared to be percentages of city contracts.

Records show Rodriguez received $17,235 in 2015 and $19,875 in 2016 in consulting payments from the Latino HealthCare Forum. He resigned from Adler's office in 2017.

Adler and his recent chiefs of staff testified to the commission that they had no idea Rodriguez was taking payments from the group, though they knew that his wife worked there. Rodriguez said the payments were for past work and denied he had any influence over who was awarded city contracts.

When Rodriguez testified, he asked investigators to close a PowerPoint presentation of their claims that was projected on a screen behind him. He said he never believed he had done anything wrong and said Adler’s office should have offered better ethics training.

“It’s kind of an emotional thing for someone to suggest I was selling myself for $17,000 in consulting fees,” he said.

‘A friend inside City Hall’

Rodriguez’s job with the city involved serving as a liaison to community groups, including the Latino HealthCare Forum, which helped enroll low-income residents for insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Investigators presented emails showing Rodriguez raising concerns to Adler about the forum receiving “disparate treatment” compared with a competitor and helping to edit documents related to the group’s city contracts.

Ross Fischer, an attorney whom city auditors hired to investigate, said Rodriguez used his position on Adler’s staff to secure contract extensions for the Latino HealthCare Forum. The group depended financially on city contracts and was in danger of losing them because it enrolled a fraction of the people another organization did, Fischer said.

Those “were all reasons the Forum needed a friend inside City Hall,” he said.

Attorney Fred Lewis, who was representing Rodriguez, called the allegations “a lot of smoke” and “much ado about nothing.” Many of the payments fell outside the commission’s statute of limitations.

Ultimately, the commission voted 6-1, with three members absent, to find that Rodriguez violated portions of city code barring city employees from transacting business with entities where they have a substantial interest and requiring disclosure of conflicts, among others. They agreed unanimously to issue Rodriguez a letter of admonition — more serious than a notice of violation, but less serious than a letter of reprimand — indicating that the violations were minor or unintentional.

Adler told the commission he didn’t know anything about the payments and couldn’t speak to whether they violated the law.

“I don’t know whether Frank received money associated with any city contract, but the advocacy he was doing in my office involved ensuring children and families were insured,” Adler told the commission. If he had known about the payments, Adler said, he “probably would have asked questions.”

Adler said Thursday that his office will review how it operates with regards to conflicts but would not say how serious he considers Rodriguez’s actions to have been. The mayor said he had not read most of the investigation’s details.

‘I’m staying out of this’

In recent years, Austin has paid two entities to help enroll people in health insurance: Latino HealthCare Forum and Foundation Communities. In 2016, Foundation Communities received $100,000 and enrolled 5,911 people. The Latino HealthCare Forum received $200,000 and enrolled just 168 people, Fischer’s investigation found.

In a 2015 email to Adler, Rodriguez said the forum felt it was unfair that the City Council had voted to give additional funding to Foundation Communities but not the Latino HealthCare Forum. The end of his email said, “I’m staying out of this.”

Walter Moreau, executive director of Foundation Communities, said in an interview Thursday that he found the situation frustrating.

“When we applied for city funding, it was just kind of understood that Latino HealthCare Forum has to get half the money … but they never had the numbers,” he said. “It was frustrating, but we just sort of accepted that’s the way politics are.”

He called himself shocked and dumbfounded to eventually read in the news that Rodriguez had been on the forum’s payroll during that time, calling it “completely inappropriate.”

In another instance, documents presented by investigators show Rodriguez used his city computer and email in 2015 to help the Latino HealthCare Forum draft a proposal for a contract under the city’s Restore Rundberg program. Months earlier, he had signed a check from the Latino HealthCare Forum to himself for $7,500 — 10% of the organization’s previous Rundberg city contract — with the memo line “Rundberg.”

Rodriguez told the commission that the document he edited was background information for Adler before he toured the area, and not a contract proposal, despite the fact that it is titled “proposal” in his emails and was later attached to the contract awarded.

‘Bad optics’

Adler Chief of Staff Lesley Varghese called the original Statesman stories, which ran in October 2017, “bad optics.” She met with Rodriguez then about potential conflicts of interest involving the nonprofit, but didn’t realize he had still been on its payroll. In an email to Varghese in 2017, Rodriguez mentioned previous income owed to him from the group, but did not elaborate.

After city staff members became aware the newspaper was working on a story, in early 2017, Rodriguez met with Assistant City Attorney Cindy Tom about his potential conflicts of interest and she prepared a memo for Varghese saying he had complied with city ethics rules. However, the memo states that Rodriguez “stopped working for LHF when he began working for the Mayor in early 2015” and appears to assume he received no further income from the group.

Investigators said Rodriguez deleted “key emails” that the Statesman had obtained through a public information request before the independent investigation.

Lewis said Rodriguez’s emails that appeared to advocate on behalf of Latino HealthCare Forum — such as one instructing Austin Public Health staff members that “The ACA split discussed was $200k for LHCF and $100k for Foundation Communities” — were not advocacy and merely relayed decisions from others.

But investigators argued that the emails showed Rodriguez was deeply involved in the process on every side.

Commissioners praised some of Rodriguez’s work, but questioned why he didn’t disclose the payments.

“Codes of ethics are about any impropriety or appearance of impropriety,” Commissioner Tray Gober said. “When you sat down and instantly asked for documents to be taken down, because of what it looked like behind you — you understand what the appearance of impropriety is.”

Despite the letter of admonition, Rodriguez said he wasn't upset by the proceeding’s outcome.

“It was a fair decision,” he said afterward. “They said it was unintentional.”