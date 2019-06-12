NORTH AUSTIN

Burnet Road improvements

to be discussed Thursday

The city of Austin corridor program office will host a Burnet Road public event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Austin Public Library North Village Branch, 2505 Steck Ave.



Learn about mobility, safety and connectivity improvements planned for Burnet Road between Koenig Lane and MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1). Attendees will be able to ask questions of members of the Burnet Road corridor team, but no formal presentation is planned.



The improvements are funded in part by the 2016 Mobility Bond as part of the Corridor Construction Program.





DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

2020 census talk

takes place Friday

Imagine Austin will host “The 2020 U.S. Census: Expectations & Challenges for Central Texas” from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Austin City Hall, 201 W. Second St.

Ryan Robinson, the city’s demographer, will present dynamic demographic trends and the political and social impact the 2020 U.S. census might have on Central Texas.

Data from the census can inform decisions related to redistricting and the number of seats per state in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Electoral College vote and benchmarks in federal civil rights and anti-discrimination laws. It is also used to determine the distribution of federal financial assistance to local communities, public and private investments, and state and local budgeting.

The event is free and open to both staff and the public.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Panel discussion Wednesday

celebrates women veterans

The city of Austin will celebrate the 71st anniversary of the signing into law of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act with a panel discussion watch party at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch party for women veterans and their families will be at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St., and will feature a Facebook Live stream of the panel discussion “Real Women Veterans, Real Life Stories,” where women veterans, representing various eras, will share their military and veteran experience.

The act was signed into law June 12, 1948, to allow women to serve as regular members of the military.

EAST AUSTIN

ACC to host

Juneteenth Festival

Austin Community College will host its annual Juneteenth Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Road.

The free festival will be in the courtyard and include a performance from the Rhythm & Soul Dance Group, family friendly activities, vendor booths and information on programs at ACC.

Another celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 at the African American Cultural Center, Building 2000, at the Eastview Campus with a panel discussion, Juneteenth trivia, a short video, music and refreshments.

HAYS COUNTY

County sets various

Juneteenth events

The Hays County Commissioners Court will host a celebration for Juneteenth this weekend starting with the Rose Brook’s cake auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

Other free events will include a charity barbecue cook-off competition from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at San Marcos Plaza Park, 401 E. Hopkins St., with live music and activities for children as well as the Johnnie Armstead parade through downtown San Marcos that will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

BUDA

Old Goforth Road work

to force more closures

The intersection of Green Meadows Lane and Old Goforth will be closed starting Thursday to permit the reconstruction of the intersection due to Old Goforth Road construction.

The intersection at Tom Green School Road/Calomel Trail and Old Goforth Road will also be closed to allow the contractor to complete as much work as possible during the summer break to minimize disruptions at the beginning of school. The construction is anticipated to last through August.

ELGIN

Feedback sought

on proposed mural

The Elgin Main Street board will solicit feedback on a proposed mural at 8:45 p.m. Thursday on the wall at 116 Depot St.

Attendees to the Sip, Shop and Stroll event can view imagines of a proposed mural displayed on the wall in the alley across from the post office. Artist William B. Montgomery will be present to discuss potential mural options and get feedback on the favorite option.

