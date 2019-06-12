A semi-truck hit and injured a 6-year-old child who had stepped off an Elgin school district bus on U.S. 290, east of Elgin, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bus was stopped at a drop-off point on U.S. 290, near Christensen Road, when the semi swerved to the right of the bus and hit the student, said Elgin school district spokesman Al Rodriguez. He said he did not know what school the student attends.

The child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, DPS Sgt. Dane Baker said.

The incident happened about 4:14 p.m., and westbound U.S. 290 was shut down for over an hour at the crash site.

The school bus had been stopped in the westbound lane with its red flashing lights and stop sign activated, and the bus driver waited for traffic to stop before opening the doors of the bus, Baker said. The semi-truck driver tried to avoid hitting the bus but clipped the child, he said. The bus did not strike any vehicles.

DPS said the crash investigation is ongoing.