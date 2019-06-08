From coast to coast, the fastest hands in land made their way to Amarillo for the Southern Territorial and US National Championship shoot out competition. Held at the Rex Baxter Building at the Amarillo Tri-State Expo, the Cowboy Fast Draw Association's competition is the chance to see cowboys and cowgirls aim, fire and score.

"You get to live out this fantasy, dress-up, shooting world and it is a blast," said Shooter Plain Jane. "And anyone of these people will take you in and show you how to shoot. Wonderful people have taught me how to be a good sport (and) how to win the sport."

Jane, of Dallas, was the 2016 Ladies National Champion and 2017 Ladies Louisiana State Champion.

She, her husband Parttime, and their teenage son Dash travel across the country to participate in shooting competitions.

"We plan our vacations around it," she said. "This is like the most amazing family reunion you could ever encounter. We love these people like our family."

Hunter Bevill and his wife, of Cut and Shoot, Texas, also travel across the country competing.

"My wife, (Kassi), is a whole lot better than me; she's the current world champion," Bevill said.

The couple accomplished a rare feat during the Southern Territorial when they both took home the first place prize during a recent competition.

"It's just trying to control what your body knows how to do," Bevill said. "Hopefully all the practice and training we do transfers to the line because it is a completely different ballgame when you're practicing ... than when you go against the top 100 shooters in the country."

It's also a family affair for the Bevill's whose 8-year-old daughter competes, too.

"It's definitely fun for all ages," he said. "It's always fun because we're one big family ... it's like a true village. We're trying to open the country to this big family sport that we're doing."

Spectators are free to watch the nearly 225 competitors vying for a top trophy and cash prize.

"It's a sport where anybody can join. You don't have to be super fast, you don't have to know what you're doing," said Jerome Price, president of the Texas Panhandle Pistoleros in Amarillo. "You can come here and you will be taught how to shoot. At our club in Amarillo, we'll help you get started before you decide if it's what you want to do or not. You do not have to spend any money to give it a try."

The competitions began June 5 and ends June 10. Go to texasfastdraw.com for more information about the local shoot out club, TPP; go to cowboyfastdraw.com for scheduling information for the 2019 season.