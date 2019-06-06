Texas Tech track and field coach Wes Kittley and former football players Jerry Gray from Estacado and Jerry Sisemore from Plainview are among 32 who made the ballot for the 2020 class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The ballot was formulated by a statewide panel of sportswriters and sportscasters during the annual selection committee meeting Tuesday in Waco.

The primary ballot contains 20 names, from which six are normally elected. The veterans ballot consists of 12 names, from which two are normally elected.

Kittley is in his 20th season at Tech and currently has his men's team ranked No. 1 in the nation. Before Tech, he coached at Abilene Christian University and led ACU programs to 29 national championships.

Gray was a two-time consensus all-America defensive back at Texas, an NFL first-round draft choice and a four-time Pro Bowl honoree during a nine-year NFL career. He's currently the Minnesota Vikings' defensive backs coach.

Sisemore was a unanimous all-American at Texas in 1971 and 1972 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. He was Philadelphia's first-round draft choice in 1973, played 12 years with the Eagles and made the Pro Bowl twice.