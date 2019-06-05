Texoma Marketing and Media Group recently announced William C. Wadsack has taken over the managing editor role for its weekly publications, including the Anna-Melissa Tribune.

Since 2015, Wadsack has served as the managing editor of the Herald Democrat and has helped oversee its staff of reporters, photographers and designers. In his new role, Wadsack will be in charge of content and design for the Anna-Melissa Tribune, Bryan County News, Prosper Press and Van Alstyne Leader.

“I’m excited to get to know these growing communities and share the stories of their triumphs, tragedies and everything in between,” Wadsack said. “I’ve written about local communities for most of my career and I know the growth and prosperity each of the communities covered by our weeklies is experiencing means there are plenty of stories that need telling.”

In addition to his duties as an editor for the publication, Wadsack also covered the Sherman-area beat for the Herald Democrat and has written a weekly parenting column, “Adventures in Parenting,” since the birth of his son in 2016. For the latter, he won third place in Division B of GateHouse Media’s nationwide Columnist of the Year contest last year.

“Billy has proven to be an invaluable part of the Texoma Marketing and Media Group team and I have the utmost confidence he is the perfect person to lead our weekly publications’ coverage to new heights,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. “He has the experience and drive to do great things with each of these weekly papers and I’m sure our readers are already enjoying some of the changes he’s implemented.”

In addition to his time with the Herald Democrat, which also includes a stint as a reporter for the majority of 2012 and 2013, Wadsack has more than 10 years of journalism experience with publications in Louisiana, including three years as editor of the Beauregard Daily News.

In 2013, Wadsack was runner-up for Journalist of the Year in the North and East Texas Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper contest, and also received a second place award in the Large Daily Division for feature story, as well as fourth place recognitions in news writing and column writing. He previously won first place awards for Best Sports Column and Best Sports Coverage in Division 4 of the 2004 Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, and third place awards for General Excellence and Best Editorial Page in Division 4 of the 2006 LPA competition.

“I look forward to getting to know all the community leaders and news makers in these vibrant communities,” Wadsack said. “But I’ve got a lot of ground to cover, so I’m always thrilled to hear from those in the know. Please feel free to reach out to me at wwadsack@heralddemocrat.com or 903-893-8181, ext. 1138.”